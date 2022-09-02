The idiosyncrasies of Sorokin’s fiction are not only a matter of style; his plots also often resist easy summary. In both form and content, Telluria is perhaps the strangest, most unstraightforward Sorokin novel yet. Following a holy war between Europe and Islam, the world has splintered into a series of miniature nations. Some of these states (Bavaria, Moscow, Languedoc) resemble cities and regions familiar from our own world, while others (bearing names like Barabin and the titular Republic of Telluria) are pure inventions. The streetscapes and customs of this new world recall the European Middle Ages, but its fashions and technologies suggest an era a few generations, perhaps, ahead of our own: People in Telluria wear living furs and take “vertu lovers,” and nearly everyone has their own smartypants, a sentient artificial intelligence that is part-Tamagotchi and part-Siri, knows everything, and can assume whatever form its owner desires.

This retro-futurist world—neither utopian nor anti-utopian but somehow post-utopian, exhausted with the very notion of utopia but compelled to inherit and reenact the cultural forms of an earlier, more idealistic age—revolves around a rare element that exists in the real world. Tellurium takes its name from the Latin tellus, meaning earth, which is mildly paradoxical when you consider that the earth contains very little of it: Present in our planet’s crust at just 0.001 parts per million, it is among the rarest elements. Toxic to humans, tellurium is now critical to the technology on which human civilization increasingly relies. Tellurium compounds are used to create optical fibers and solar cells; a recent article in a peer-reviewed materials science journal found that, as a semiconductor material, tellurium “holds great promise for next-generation electronic ... applications.”

Like the real-world equivalent, Telluria’s tellurium is a chemical substance “born in the bowels of distant mountains” and excavated for its special properties; like our tellurium, its applications induce a kind of collective addiction. Nailed through the forehead and into the brain, a spike of tellurium transports its recipient into a state of transcendental bliss. Tellurium trips allow humans to travel through time, resurrect the dead, overcome the “quotidian morass of the swamp of an ordinary life,” and ascend to “the heights of a New Reality.” The procedure is not without risk: The mortality rate from tellurium injections is 12 percent, and can rise as high as 68 percent for children when the work is performed by an inexpert hand. But the benefits outweigh the risks. The insatiable shared appetite for this miracle metalloid keeps the inhabitants of Telluria locked in a frenzied stasis, glimpsing—but never truly knowing—salvation.