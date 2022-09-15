Up in the air

With my head on your shoulder

the flight attendant must have thought we were honeymooners

heading east over the ocean

sleeping peacefully with disheveled hair

hands folded on my chest

your shoulder as my pillow.

You carefully sipped your wine so as not to disturb

a woman whose name you didn’t know.

I won’t tell you that I’ve graded twenty papers on postcolonial literature,

cooked enough food to feed two children for a week,

and wrapped Walter Benjamin protectively in my underwear, not forgetting

to pack my computer, camera charger, and manuscripts,

all of which left my nerves so frayed that I fell asleep

on the shoulder of a man whose name I didn’t know.

You and I are probably very much alike,

each with a full life, which nevertheless seems

at moments like these to have neither past nor future,

like a bottle of water drunk in a hurry and tossed away.



Don’t ask me where I’m headed

just because you let me borrow your shoulder for five hours

or because you refrained, for my sake, from getting up to go to the bathroom.

I might not have been actually asleep.