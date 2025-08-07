The Diversity Bell That Trump Can’t Un-ring

Debates about teaching and writing U.S. history are as old as arguments about the character of the United States, but one recent flash point came in the early twenty-first century, with the publication of Samuel Huntington’s book Who Are We? The Challenges to America’s National Identity. I picked it up because I had heard grumbling about his thoughts on Latin American immigration to the United States and Latinos in general—that they concentrated in ethnic barrios, didn’t learn English, didn’t assimilate. He called it “The Hispanic Challenge.”

As I read it, I became more curious about his thoughts on what he described as the white Anglo-Saxon Protestant origins of American character, and the threat posed by the nation’s growing diversity. We had become more fragmented as a nation, and our pluralism might be our end. It’s easy to imagine the appeal of Huntington’s story of America to Donald Trump and others in his circle. Immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” and, “We have no country if we have no border,” Trump has said.

Huntington’s book came out in 2005, a decade after celebrations of multiculturalism and backlash against them. Indeed, Huntington’s book was part of the backlash, along with California’s Proposition 187, the voter ballot initiative that sought to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving certain public benefits; the anti-Muslim sentiment that arose after 9/11; and the 2005 Sensenbrenner bill, which stipulated the construction of 700 miles of border fencing, and which sparked the largest immigrant rights protests in American history.

Huntington’s book also anticipated by a decade the nativist reaction to the news that more than half of the babies born in the United States were nonwhite, and that a growing number of cities were majority-minority. Support for Donald Trump in many ways came from the groundswell from people terrified by these changes. The whole Trump era can be understood as a kind of last stand for a white supremacist’s conception of American history.

Compared with Huntington’s version of the American character, I was more interested in the conception provided by Richard Rodriguez in his 2003 book, Brown: The Last Discovery of America. Rodriguez had been criticized from the left in the early 1980s, when he argued controversially, in Hunger of Memory: The Education of Richard Rodriguez, that the way immigrants had to assimilate into the United States was by learning English. (I met him at a book signing, and when I told him I was a history Ph.D. student, training to become a Latino historian, he asked me, “Do your mentors know you’re here?”)