Donald Trump May Destroy the GOP Before He Can Wreck Democracy

Of course it was. Sic semper fascistae. Fascists always, always appropriate the language of patriotism while they are destroying a country. Indeed, it’s precisely how they get away with it. They repeat and repeat that only they are the true patriots and that their vision for the nation constitutes the only true consummation of its original ideals. Their opponents, meanwhile, are the real destroyers and traitors. They say of their opponents what is exactly true of themselves, and they know it. Set the Reichstag on fire, then accuse the Communists of doing it. Works every time.

Though it might not work this time. Republican House and Senate candidates are removing references to Trump from their websites. Trumpworld and GOP operatives are said to be talking about how to deploy Trump this fall, because he wants to get out there on the trail, but Republicans are nervous about this for the obvious reasons: Mounting evidence continues to suggest that he has violated the Presidential Records Act and obstructed justice, and while Republican voters are mostly sticking by him, independents are jumping ship (only 27 percent want him to run in 2024, a disastrous number). What with Joe Biden’s recent speech on MAGA fascism and some poll numbers showing that concern about democracy is on the rise, a clear and present danger is being articulated, with some evident success.

And let’s not forget—the House January 6 committee is ramping up again. What new holy-crap information might it have up its sleeve? In other words, Trump is sure to remain at the center of the news cycle through November, in ways that aren’t likely to make him or his party of enablers look good. That Florida judge (a Trump appointee) has done him a huge favor by agreeing to appoint a special master to go through the Mar-a-Lago documents, but even if the case somehow fizzles—and that’s not a sure thing by any means—a lot of the political damage to Trump has been done. The American public can’t now unsee all the evidence of his culpability that they’ve seen.