Donald Trump May Destroy the GOP Before He Can Wreck Democracy

Nevertheless, it’s still a heavy lift for Democrats to hold the House. But if Trump’s toxicity continues to escalate, there are Republican pick-ups he’s putting in jeopardy. Some of the Trump-endorsed extremists might fail to win Senate seats (Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania is a likely possibility, and J.D. Vance in Ohio would be a thunderbolt). There are vulnerable Trumpers up for gubernatorial seats as well (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona). It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Democrats might limit their House losses and hold or even add numbers in the Senate. Should things break that way, everyone in the political world will agree that Trump was a big liability.

And it will be under that cloud that the 2024 jockeying will start. Trump may even announce his candidacy right away, to pre-empt the possibility of an indictment. Frankly, there’s a non-zero chance that he will announce before November (I hope he does; it would be horrible for Republican candidates in swing states and districts). Republicans will be in a panic that they may be about to nominate a candidate who has alienated independent voters—and who may well be under indictment, which would help him in a primary but not in a general.

It’s painful in the extreme to watch fascism descent on the world’s oldest democracy. I despair about it every day. Donald Trump will destroy this country without a thought if doing so suits his needs and purposes. He will put us through trauma that may produce not just civil war but a kind of mass psychosis, a national mental illness. Poor Major Rathbone descended into madness after witnessing Lincoln’s assassination. He ultimately killed his wife and was committed to an asylum for the clinically insane. There may be a metaphor in there for what could happen to this country after Trump assassinates democracy.