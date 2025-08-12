The Trump administration is relentlessly attacking colleges, threatening to cut funding from universities across the country unless they crack down on pro-Palestinian activism, the rights of transgender students, and initiatives targeted to minorities in particular. Colleges are cutting deals with the administration instead of standing up for their independence and academic freedom. And some Democrats, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, are echoing conservative anti-college rhetoric and praising schools for agreeing to some of Trump’s dictates. In the latest edition of his video series Right Now, TNR’s Perry Bacon and education writer John Warner discuss the administration’s war on education and how liberals should confront it. You can watch their conversation here.
Right Now
Trump’s Assault on Universities Isn’t Just About Education
The Trump administration’s moves against colleges are part of its broader antidemocratic campaign against independent institutions and sources of power. Liberals must defend universities to defend democracy.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump with Education Secretary Linda McMahon on July 31