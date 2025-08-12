Trump’s Assault on Universities Isn’t Just About Education | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Perry Bacon/
Right Now

Trump’s Assault on Universities Isn’t Just About Education

The Trump administration’s moves against colleges are part of its broader antidemocratic campaign against independent institutions and sources of power. Liberals must defend universities to defend democracy.

Trump with Education Secretary Linda McMahon
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump with Education Secretary Linda McMahon on July 31

The Trump administration is relentlessly attacking colleges, threatening to cut funding from universities across the country unless they crack down on pro-Palestinian activism, the rights of transgender students, and initiatives targeted to minorities in particular. Colleges are cutting deals with the administration instead of standing up for their independence and academic freedom. And some Democrats, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, are echoing conservative anti-college rhetoric and praising schools for agreeing to some of Trump’s dictates. In the latest edition of his video series Right Now, TNR’s Perry Bacon and education writer John Warner discuss the administration’s war on education and how liberals should confront it. You can watch their conversation here.

Right Now with Perry Bacon by The New Republic

A recording from The New Republic's live video

Read on Substack

Perry Bacon

Perry Bacon is a staff writer at The New Republic. Prior to TNR, he was a weekly columnist at The Washington Post. Perry has also been a commentator at MSNBC, a fellow at New America and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, and a political writer at Time, TheGrio, NBC News, and FiveThirtyEight. He has covered six presidential campaigns and interviewed Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, John McCain, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, and numerous other prominent politicians. He is a graduate of Yale University and lives in Louisville, his hometown.

Read More:
Politics, Education, Donald Trump, Larry Summers, Higher Education, College, Department Of Education