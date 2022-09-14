Republicans Are Spreading a Bogus “Rainbow Fentanyl” Panic Ahead of the Midterms

“The destruction and loss seen in our communities due to America’s raging opioid epidemic is only growing worse as the crisis created by President Biden’s failed policies on our southern border continues,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott, the head of the Republican group trying to win control of the Senate, when he introduced the Stop Fentanyl Package Act at a round table with Florida sheriffs last month. Scott’s counterpart for the GOP’s House campaign, Representative Tom Emmer, went on Fox News Sunday to preview how “security” would be the driving message of Republicans’ campaign strategy. “It’s about the southwestern border, being run over by cartels who are terrorizing American citizens,” he said. “It’s about every community in this country having to deal with a fentanyl crisis of parents wondering if their child’s going to be the one that dies next.” In a recent call for more anti-immigration enforcement, legislators from Montana, including U.S. Senator Steve Daines, state Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and Governor Greg Gianforte stood behind a sign reading simply, “Stop Fentanyl. Secure the Border.” While those demands may lack the more fringy flourishes like “rainbow” drugs, they come from the same punitive, xenophobic place.

This narrative already lends itself to conspiracy theories. Months back, Tucker Carlson and J.D. Vance both said that not only is Biden responsible for overdose deaths, but they are an intentional act meant to kill off people likely to vote against him. So when a new wave of reports broke late this summer—of cartels luring children into drug use with brightly colored pills, of people nearly dying by just touching the stuff—they fit right in. These stories are also well timed, amping up the fearmongering just as Republicans are honing their midterm messaging. Associating “rainbow fentanyl” with Biden is even approaching the mainstream, as seen at a recent press briefing: “This is being designed to target children,” asserted Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, with a Fox chyron below reading, DEA Has Seized Rainbow Fentanyl in 18 States. “What is this president doing about it?”