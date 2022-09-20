Police Are Repeating the Drug War’s Dark History in the Fentanyl Era

This summer, the Orange County District Attorney’s office in California claimed that one seizure of roughly 24 kilograms of fentanyl powder and pills was “enough fentanyl to kill 12 million people.” But the number of people who use illicit fentanyl in the U.S. is nowhere close to 12 million. While there’s no reliable data on the total number of fentanyl users, estimates show there are roughly three million people living with an opioid use disorder, only a portion of whom use street fentanyl. And a 2019 RAND Corporation study noted that the spread of fentanyl and synthetic opioids “differs fundamentally from past drug epidemics” because these drugs increase deaths while not necessarily expanding the number of users.

“It is like seizing a cache of 10,000 bullets from a criminal’s arsenal and saying there was enough ammo to kill everyone in town,” said Brandon del Pozo, a health and medicine professor at Brown University and former police chief of Burlington, Vermont. But those who are at risk of fatally overdosing are mainly those who purchase illicit drugs.



“These lethal dose counts really overestimate the number of deaths in a way that is not helpful,” said Bryce Pardo, an associate director of the Drug Policy Research Center and a policy researcher at RAND. The problem is these busts are reported purely in terms of weight, with little nuance as to what exactly they’ve seized. By exaggerating the lethality of drug seizures, law enforcement is scaring the public instead of informing them; research shows that such messages could backfire and draw people to use drugs in more risky ways. According to Pardo, the purity of fentanyl is far more significant than the weight of a seizure. Fentanyl tablets are typically 1 to 2 percent pure, while bulk fentanyl powder seized at the southern border is about 10 percent pure, according to Pardo’s analysis of DEA seizures. “There’s some really low purity,” he said. “They’re really moving dead weight.”