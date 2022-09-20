Trump’s Lawyers Have Some Explaining to Do

DE: In the summer of 2020, as Trump’s rhetoric about the risks of fraud and a stolen election intensified, a lot of people within Jones Day started getting very nervous. A couple people actually resigned in anticipation of this. There was a debate inside the firm about whether they should drop the Trump campaign as a client and whether they should make some sort of clear public signal that there is a line that they would not cross. They didn’t do either of those things.

They kept working behind the scenes trying to help his campaign and went so far as to get involved in litigation in Pennsylvania on behalf of both the Republican Party and the Trump campaign in the weeks before the election. The effect of their involvement if they’d actually won in court—which they did not—was going to be to make it much harder for absentee and mail-in ballots to be counted. And the arguments they were peddling in this and related litigation boiled down to: There is a risk of fraud and there is a risk of the results being tainted by fraud if we cannot further restrict the use of mail-in ballots during a pandemic.

What Jones Day was doing in Pennsylvania was attempting to slow the vote counting and make it harder for certain absentee and mail-in ballots to count. A lot of the rhetoric that the firm’s lawyers were using in court filings legitimized and provided legal cover for some of the rhetoric that Trump and his allies had been using.