How Bad Was Bill Barr?

At other times, the connections to Barr are strained at best. Honig provides an account of how he once drafted a criminal complaint with an agent by his side—something that prosecutors occasionally do when they want to complete the charging document as quickly as possible, since the agent is the source of the facts and this eliminates the hassle of working through multiple drafts from separate locations—which Honig describes (also correctly) as “a scene that you could see playing out in U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country.” He uses the scene to criticize the DOJ’s refusal to open a criminal investigation into possible crimes that were “screaming out for further inquiry” following Trump’s shakedown of the Ukrainian president in July 2019. The implication is that Barr may have proceeded differently if he had once been a line prosecutor who had to make difficult charging decisions, but the suggestion is hard to take seriously. It also ignores the fact that career prosecutors at the department were integrally involved in the decision not to investigate Trump further, including a lawyer whom Honig praises in a separate chapter as a “veteran DOJ election law expert.”

Taking a step back, it is not hard to see that the relationship between prosecutorial experience, on the one hand, and competence and integrity, on the other, is not exactly airtight. Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, was a line prosecutor, but he still did some awful things, including implementing the family separation policy—which, if we are judging by tangible rather than symbolic consequences, may have been worse by itself than the entirety of Barr’s tenure. Rudy Giuliani was once a well-respected prosecutor and was almost one of Trump’s attorneys general, but he has been a shameless and power-hungry political partisan ever since 9/11 made him a national political figure, and he recently had his law license suspended. Ronald Reagan’s second attorney general, Edwin Meese, had worked as a local prosecutor, but that did not prevent him from getting mired in several major controversies.

The argument that Barr suffered from being inexperienced is a difficult one to make considering that Barr is the only person since 1853 to have served twice as attorney general—the first time at the tail end of President George H.W. Bush’s administration. His two stints in the position make him the only single person in well over 150 years who could provide a natural experiment to test Honig’s argument: If his gap in experience was the main factor in his performance, that should be true of both of his periods in this role. But Honig himself writes that the first time around, Barr “completed [that] tenure without any legacy-defining failure or scandal.” That alone would seem to provide a significant complication for Hatchet Man’s argument.