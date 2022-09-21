Meet the Ex–Football Player and the Tattooed LGBTQ Physician Leading the White House’s Monkeypox Fight

Daskalakis was the first person in the city to start testing in those venues. “I started this project in a couple of venues, and I showed really good data,” he recounted. “Twelve percent of people that I had tested had never been tested or had never tested positive before, and they were positive, so that’s very high. That’s like sub-Saharan [Africa] positive high.”

From there, Daskalakis got funding from NYC’s Department of Health to set up clinical spaces. “So I had two clinics running out of sex clubs in New York City doing HIV and [sexually transmitted infections] testing,” Daskalakis said.

As you may have surmised by now, Fenton is, by far, the lower profile of the two men. I first heard about Fenton in 2021 when I was looking to write about FEMA. When I started asking around about who might be a good person to profile to understand the best of the agency’s work, every single person I talked to pointed me to Fenton. He is something of a legend in the FEMA community, having worked in Hawaii, Mississippi, and Louisiana, among other places, over almost three decades. He sort of fell into FEMA first by working for a company that provided water supplies to fire departments. That led him to helping to distribute water to refugees in Rwanda. He had to leave the country because of the genocide, and he was encouraged by friends at USAID to join FEMA. His first deployment opportunity was to Hawaii, which had just suffered a severe storm that merited a presidential disaster declaration. Since then he’s worked for FEMA on some of the country’s biggest domestic disasters, in places like Louisiana and Mississippi.