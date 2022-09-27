New York Dropped Dead, and Some People Loved It

Less convincing is the cross-class and racial alliance that makes up the Leftovers. The pandemic made visible that “New York belongs to these ‘queers’—the ones outside the center—the Black and trans, punk and poor, the immigrant, dissident, and resistant,” Moss tells us. As in so many accounts of progressive coalitions, the basket of allies is filled to bursting. For those who hold this view, everyone from impoverished Guatemalan migrants to the local leftie outsider who writes a zine from their Park Slope brownstone, to the queer performance artist who pays $50,000 a year to attend Pratt but is on the level is included in this category. According to Moss, who bikes around the abandoned city in his “New York Fuckin City” T-shirt, these people know how to truly appreciate Manhattan. They do not look at their phones, they don’t take selfies, they dance in Washington Square Park, and “no one’s worrying about how they look because everyone looks like themselves.” This is a vision of the “cool people”; it is not a story about the Bronx cab driver, the nurse from Queens, or the shopkeeper from Borough Park. Those people also stayed during the pandemic and potentially suffered quite a bit, but their narrative is hardly mentioned because they do not recognize themselves in the coalition of Moss’s “true” New Yorkers.

The flaneuring around pandemic New York becomes more focused in the second half of the book, which is an ethnography of Black Lives Matter actions in Manhattan. Moss experiences satisfaction when the windows of luxury-brand stores are smashed: The daily visual assault of products most residents cannot afford is finally being challenged. Likewise, the absence of hypernormals reopens urban space to working-class people and people of color who have been pushed out of the city’s center during endless waves of gentrification. He giddily joins Bike Life riders: young Black men popping wheelies on the empty streets. Like many white participants in BLM, Moss questions his role there and also marvels at how a nearly 50-year-old trans man can cruise the streets with African American teenagers. At times the analysis is spot on, but it also sometimes devolves to a regrettable form of oppression cataloging, drawing not just on Moss’s working-class background but on his assertion that he belongs as an outsider because he is an “ethnic white” of Irish and Italian origin, as if these categories carried intense stigma when he was born in the 1970s. Indeed, the constant bohemian credentialing is tiresome and sometimes cringe-inducing.

What gets lost in this overly broad portrait of outsiderness is not only pertinent economic differences but also a larger sense of solidarity that makes room for “normies” who may study at NYU but want to be a public hospital pediatrician, “bros” from Nebraska who live in Murray Hill but are teaching math at a public high school, and anyone else who fails to meet bohemian aesthetic categories. The problem is not unique to Moss but a central issue in American politics: stretching the identity categories of marginalization does little to build a broader sense of solidarity or a common mission. In New York during the pandemic, solidarity was exhibited by the doctors who kept incubating patients, the teachers who slogged through Zoom classes, and the clerks working at supermarkets; but many of these people, including those of color, work to build better communities without seeing themselves as outsiders.