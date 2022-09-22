The Grim Secrets of Private Equity

If the book is clear about one thing, it’s that private equity firms believe themselves to be incredibly valuable to society. Khajuria claims that the industry’s austerity is necessary for achieving noble ends. Private equity companies inject capital into moribund businesses, he writes. They donate widely to philanthropic causes. They promote a broader mission of diversity, equity, and inclusion. All of these arguments feature prominently in Two and Twenty, which notes that while “scale of wealth created in the industry can tilt the discussion unfavorably in some circles,” private equity is “a far cry from the stereotypical image of excess often heard on Wall Street about private equity. In fact, it’s closer to the image of a responsible anchor of the economy, an industrial stalwart.”

Khajuria emphasizes that private equity firms take money from retirement funds and grow it for future retirees. They are, he writes, the “responsible custodians of ordinary workers’ money,” acting on the “unimpeachable goal to help investors like the … retirees whose pension funds form one of the bedrocks of the investor community.” To some degree, self-justifications of this kind are true: If private equity takes a tumble, so do pensioners, whose holdings are heavily invested in the industry’s funds. But the notion that private equity is somehow the guardian of ordinary workers’ retirements does not exactly accord with the industry’s tireless habit of trimming their pensions. In one deal sketch the Firm conducts a sweeping cost-cutting analysis for an insurance company, suggesting that employee pensions “can be scaled back to the lower end of targets set by regulators.”

Despite its many omissions, Two and Twenty is at times surprisingly candid about the psychology of a workforce dedicated to eking out profits. Khajuria describes the Firm’s budding associates as being “deep down [...] eager to achieve life-changing money and power.” Khajuria also suggests that the Firm’s founder, who “donates generously to a wide range of humanitarian and philanthropic causes,” is driven by the goal of being “long-term greedy.” At the office, “everyone looks a bit serious,” he writes, and “even when they share a joke or smile, every emotion is a bit measured, and nearly every word spoken is deliberate.”