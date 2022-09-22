The Grim Secrets of Private Equity

Two and Twenty: How the Masters of Private Equity Always Win by Sachin Khajuria Buy on Bookshop

For readers who are less fascinated by this alchemy than the question of whether private equity should exist at all, Two and Twenty is an enlightening book. It captures the ethos of an industry that, while cool and rational from the outside, is utterly paranoid about the prospect of waste and loss from within. Every decision is seemingly made on borrowed time (or money), and nothing (to the extent that is humanly possible) is left up to chance. Private equity is built on the back of “painstaking due diligence” and “relentless negotiation,” Khajuria explains, both of which can drag on for years, if not decades, before an investment is turned around. While Khajuria writes as an insider sharing his tips for success, it’s hard not to see each of these features as an argument against the industry itself.

In its most illuminating moments, Two and Twenty walks us through a detailed series of deal sketches, based on real events, where the company Khajuria only calls “the Firm” identifies against-the-grain investment opportunities to exploit with sophisticated financial engineering. Just about all of these sketches involve what’s known as a leveraged buyout, where the Firm borrows a mountain of cash to acquire a private company’s “distressed assets,” or assets nearing bankruptcy. Using this newly borrowed war chest, the Firm takes the company private, assigns it a monstrous amount of debt, and wrests near-complete control over the company’s management. In most cases, the company is subject to a highly extractive debt schedule until the Firm can bring the company public again at a much higher price, allowing the Firm to collect a pretty penny for its clients (i.e., institutional investors and pension funds) and for itself (through management and performance fees). “This process,” Khajuria writes, “is dynamic and iterative and comprises a vital part of the private equity job,” which, he claims, requires a high level of “empathy and emotional IQ.”

Two and Twenty captures the ethos of an industry that, while cool and rational from the outside, is utterly paranoid about the prospect of waste and loss from within.

Dynamic as Khajuria’s sketches might be, the empathy he mentions is hard to see in them. Consider the Firm’s takeover of “Foodmart,” a grocery retailer with a strong presence in relatively affordable cities across America. Foodmart’s stores, Khajuria writes, are “popular with a loyal middle-class clientele, but they have aged and are somewhat down-market. Affluent white-collar young people tend to shop elsewhere, even if they have to pay higher prices. The company’s stodgy brand does not appeal to them.” Treating it as self-evident that “down-market” businesses are necessarily failing ones, the Firm decides that Foodmart will “transition upmarket,” which naturally involves raising the company’s prices. After 12 months, the investment has turned sour due to “dissatisfaction in communities” where stores had been shuttered as a result of the rebrand, prompting the Firm, in its infinite wisdom, simply to “ditch the aspiration to be upmarket” and ensure that “nothing about the company will smack of Wall Street.”