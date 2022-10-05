Of Course Republicans Are Sticking With Herschel Walker

In spite of all of this—and in spite of the fact that this wave of scandals may very well have doomed Walker’s chances against Democrat Raphael Warnock—the GOP is sticking with their man. “Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him, too,” Rick Scott, who chairs the Republican Senatorial Committee, said in a statement that labeled The Daily Beast’s report a “smear.” Despite the clear evidence, Republicans across the country are sticking with Walker.



One way of looking at this is that Republicans have overlearned lessons from Trump’s Access Hollywood moment. There they learned that there was no political gain for turning against one of their own—and that doing so could cause a backlash, both from voters and from other Republicans and right-wingers. But it’s still not clear if those lessons apply to candidates beyond Donald Trump. In any case, Walker’s hypocrisy on abortion has effectively been nationalized.

But another way of looking at this is as just desserts for the GOP. Walker was a self-evidently bad candidate from the beginning. His history of domestic violence was known before the other damning allegations emerged. He has no history in politics and often seems perplexed by even the most basic questions about policy. He was selected in large part because of his loyalty to Donald Trump and his name recognition as a former NFL all-pro. That was it. There was a time when Republicans could have cut bait, but that moment is long gone. They’re stuck with Walker. They deserve him.

