Why North Carolina in 2022 Could Cost Biden Dearly in 2024

The expectation is that Republicans would do that, and more, all over again. “The entire Republican effort on redistricting was to gerrymander Senate districts so that they can turn to a supermajority,” said state Senator Dan Blue, a Democrat. “If you look at the past decade, the Republicans in North Carolina were on the cutting and leading edge of passing bad voting laws. So if they get a supermajority they will revert back to passing even worse voting laws.”

The implications of this go beyond North Carolina politics. The state is one of the swingiest of swing states. Joe Biden lost the state and its 15 electoral votes in 2020 by less than a full percentage point. That’s continued a pattern of the state going for the Republican nominee for president by a minuscule number of votes in the last three elections. No president has won the state by more than a few percentage points since 2004. Barack Obama, the last Democrat to win North Carolina in a presidential election, beat John McCain with 49.70 percent to 49.38. Changing the state’s voting laws in a more restrictive way could make a Democratic win nearly impossible.

When Democrats do win in North Carolina, it’s partially thanks to support among minority voters. In 2020, Biden got 92 percent of the Black vote in North Carolina and 57 percent of the Latino vote. Trump dominated among white voters with 66 percent, while Biden got 33 percent, according to CNN exit poll data. North Carolina has become more diverse in recent years with the percentage of the population that is Hispanic rising to double digits alongside gains among the percentage of the population that is Asian as well. The percentage of Hispanics grew from 8.4 percent to 10.7 percent. The percentage of the population that is Asian has grown from 2.2 percent to 3.3. percent. The African American population slightly shrank slightly from about 21 percent to 20.2 percent.