Hurricane Ian Is Not Over

FTP is also pushing for detention centers to develop clear plans for how to deal with disasters. “We’re responding to individual storms and have been successful in that in some cases, but we’re also advocating for there to be standardized systems” that don’t currently exist. But Azzad says officials she speaks with tend to be leery of sharing whatever plans might be in place. “In the past when we’ve called federal facilities I’ve been told by people answering the phone that the feds never evacuate. I’ve also been told they can’t share that information,” Azzad told me. Even when facilities do evacuate, officials often won’t inform loved ones of incarcerated people that they’ve been moved—or tell them when asked, Azzad added.

The days after a storm hits can be even worse than the point of impact, as prisoners struggle to get clean water in sometimes sweltering conditions with shorter staffing. “We have loved ones [of incarcerated people] telling us that they’re only able to eat bread with raw cabbage,” Azzad told me the week after Hurricane Ian. In the days after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017, prisoners at the Beaumont Federal Prison reported having to drink toilet water while confined for days in flooded cells, living on merely two sandwiches a day. Eric Finley described conditions at the Moore County Correctional Facility for the Prison Journalism Project in the lead-up to Hurricane Ian. “Water has made its way inside through a roof vent, a door and a few windows,” Finley wrote. “We are surrounded by concrete but can still sense the strong winds outside. Power has flickered on and off all day, the water has been turned off and fire alarms have sounded constantly.” Prisoners there were given 2 bottles of water, and trash cans of water with which to flush toilets.

The Lee County Jail in Fort Myers was in a mandatory evacuation zone, but the Sheriff’s office refused to relocate its residents elsewhere. In response to a story in the Miami New Times, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno stated that inmates were safe after having been moved to a higher floor. Subsequent New Times reporting contradicted that claim. Inmates reported to their family members that toilets were overflowing and they had been given “cloudy brown water” to drink, with bottled water and air conditioning available only to guards and other staff. Like many places where already fragile infrastructure has been damaged by storm, Lee County remained under a boil water advisory as of Tuesday evening. “Due to multiple water main breaks you may experience intermittent disturbances in water pressure or no water,” the county website states.