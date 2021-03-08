The Great Blind Spot in Hurricane Preparedness

Last June, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper released the Climate Risk Assessment and Resilience Plan, a 372-page report that attempts to meld “resiliency and climate change mitigation,” per Coastal Review. The idea is to provide a blueprint for the state’s transition to renewable energy while establishing a long-term plan to expedite the transfer of federal and state funds to local and tribal governments in need of immediate emergency responses. Cassie Gavin, the director of government affairs with the North Carolina Sierra Club, told the Review, “The plan is a good start in that it sets a path for state agencies and local governments to follow and lays out resiliency priorities that the legislature should fund.” The only issue: The North Carolina General Assembly remains in Republican control, as it has for the past decade, with the conservative legislators actively preventing any significant climate-focused policy from being passed.

Beyond the roadblock of partisanship, the elephant standing behind all of these well-meaning plans is the fact that many of these local and federal government agencies—from North Carolina to Florida to Louisiana—are still hooked into the nation’s existing gas and oil–based energy infrastructure. Louisiana’s attempts at shoreline restoration—again, a noble and necessary effort—are difficult to take seriously in the light of the state continuing to hand out tax breaks to the oil industry, further exacerbating its existing economic dependency and the effects of climate change. As NOLA pointed out, the entire reason that the marshes need to be rebuilt is because humans have spent the past century destroying them by building the levee systems and conducting nearby drilling. North Carolina’s power grid—as well as the power grid of its surrounding states—continues to be dominated by Duke Energy, which thus far has invested its resources in blocking a rapid transition to renewable energy and clinging to its monopoly, both in large part through political donations. Then consider where the funds are coming from for Louisiana’s shoreline project: Close to $8 billion in funding is being provided by BP to the state as restitution for the ongoing damages caused by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The rising sea levels, the increased flooding, the bump in hurricane frequency—these can all be directly attributed to rising emissions caused in large part by the fossil fuel industry. Since roughly 1900, hurricane activity has been tied to the various stages of the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, the climate system that experts have used to understand the pattern of hurricanes over the long term. The warm phase of the AMO typically lasts about 30 years and results in an uptick in both the number of storms per year and their strength. But in an article published last Friday in Science by Dr. Michael Mann—the individual responsible for naming the AMO in 2000—the climate scientist concluded that a combination of human-induced carbon emissions and preindustrial volcanic eruptions are actually to blame for our current uptick in hurricanes. This article is only the latest in a growing heap, over the past few years, constituting at this point a strong scientific consensus on the subject.

