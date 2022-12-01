A Tale of Two Economic Recoveries

We’re taping this before the midterm elections. It will air after the midterm elections. But regardless, I think it is true that it has been difficult for progressive candidates to really talk about the economy, talk about all of these economic gains that we have seen in the last two years, in part because inflation has kind of put a chill on people’s ability to talk about anything in the economy. So I’d love to hear your thoughts on that, Heidi, what do you wish candidates were able to say about the economy, and maybe you can hypothesize about why you think they’re not saying it, but what do you wish they were able to say about the economy to the American people?

Heidi: This question really cuts at the heart of a lot of problems that we’re seeing right now. I’m a Ph.D. economist so I always have this idea if everyone could really understand exactly what is going on, then that would be the clearest path pointing toward the right things that we need to be doing right now. But it gets really tricky. So it’s hard for people who are running for office to say what is absolutely true right now. Yes, inflation is very, very high right now, that is 100 percent true, but there’s just not all that much that policymakers can do about that inflation because it is a global phenomenon caused by pandemic.

Felicia: You don’t think that would be satisfying as a stump speech?

Heidi: Yes. It’s so very, very hard to say, and it’s such a big thing. It looms so large in people’s minds.

Felicia: But what do you wish people were saying?

Heidi: It is that the pace of this recovery has just been unbelievable. It’s like nothing I have ever seen before and the fact that some people think right now, according to polls, that we’re actually in a recession is mind-boggling because we are in the fastest recovery in my lifetime, at least.

Felicia: They’re still feeling a whole lot of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, maybe that’s some of what that polling is picking up.

Heidi: Yeah and high inflation, stuff costs a lot of money. If we could just hold on until inflation comes naturally down because the things that are spiking inflation are abating.

Felicia: You mean supply chain problems.

Heidi: Price of oil coming down; supply chain problems are clearly easing; the spending patterns that shift from services to goods that caused a lot of inflation problems that’s normalizing. Other costs are slowing. We know housing costs spiked in the pandemic, but lately the cost faced by people’s buying homes or renters renting new places are clearly coming down. That’s not showing up in the overall numbers yet because the overall housing indexes, they take into account the average of everyone. When price of new homes is coming down, it takes a little while for that to have this broader effect, but it is calming. So those slowdowns are happening. If we can just hold tight, while we are still very much suffering through this spike in inflation, and really take stock of all that we have done, like the weirdly named Inflation Reduction Act, which is really a climate bill that has a potential to have just put us on a path toward not burning the planet down. It’s just these absolutely remarkable things that have been done, have not spiked our inflation rate as we know, as we already discussed, but are just incredibly important steps in the future of this country and this world frankly.

Michael: You’ve opened the door, Heidi, with a few of the things you’ve mentioned to a bigger picture discussion and Joelle we’d love to hear from you first on this. All four of us in our different ways are involved in this ongoing battle to change the economic paradigm of the country and to get away from the neoliberal free market presumptions that have governed so much of economic policymaking in the last 40 years and to move toward something different, something that is more rooted in thinking about workers, thinking about the middle class, emphasizing public investment, emphasizing that the public sector can create growth as well as the private sector. All the kinds of questions that you’re all familiar with. How far down that road, Joelle, are we?

Joelle: Well that is the million-dollar question, even adjusting for inflation.

Heidi: Several-trillion-dollar question

Felicia: $4 trillion question

Michael: $4.38 trillion question

Felicia: Oh boy, economist jokes, very bad. Sorry, Joelle, you should go.

Joelle: To be honest, it’s hard to say because where we are right now is what feels like another very reactionary moment, one where every time we release a number, prognosticators come up with their new predictions that they aren’t completely sure of until the next number comes out. That’s at least how it feels from where I sit, as someone who needs to keep track of ongoing trends and use data to inform policy decisions. So I am really interested in, I would say, two things: doing things that help people and doing them well, because that feels like the right long-term strategy for shifting how people view the role of government and how people view the role of government is critical to shifting the economic paradigm.

So that is how I view it, because it can feel very easy to get into the “who’s side is winning, who’s side is losing” and then of course, people move from one side to the other. People think something was a good idea yesterday. Today, they hate it and that’s just the nature of the beast. From where I sit, working in the Department of Labor, it’s hard to get into those kinds of debates when we have potential regulations that can help workers get classified properly, which we just proposed a rule around, the independent contractor rule.

Felicia: What does it mean to classify a worker?

Joelle: Some workers are classified as independent contractors, so not employees, so they don’t actually get all of the benefits that are accrued to them under the law. Those are the kinds of things that we have to focus on because if we can do that right, do it well, and people start to think differently about their relationship to government, to their workplace, to start to feel power, to start to feel like they are a part of a democracy, I think we’ll be in a better position to win this overall war over the paradigm, whereas right now the individual battles feel very reactionary, just to be honest.

Michael: This fight to change the way we make economic policy and the way we get Americans to think about economic policy, how many years is this fight going to take, do you think?

Heidi: It has been going on for decades. It used to be that people really, really thought that a perfectly competitive labor market was a reasonable approximation for what’s really going on in the world, not that it’s exactly true, but it’s a reasonable approximation. What that means is that economists believed that workers and employers essentially have equal power. They have equal footing. An employer loses their worker, that’s hard for them. A worker loses their job, that’s hard for them, and it’s kind of equal. The idea isn’t any inherent power balance that would require things like minimum wages or unions to actually create more balance in the labor market, that idea is really, really breaking down and economists now really recognize that that model of perfect competition actually isn’t a good approximation for essentially any labor market.

Felicia: Because some people have more power in labor markets than others.

Heidi: Yes, employers in particular have a lot more power inherently than workers. Losing one worker is not as big of a problem for them as a worker losing their job. It just is not. The idea that that is equivalent, people are waking up to that being a little bit just bonkers. And so once that idea is understood to be really problematic, then this whole structure crumbles.

Felicia: This whole structure of perfect competition in labor markets as part of economic dogma or economic common sense.

Heidi: Yeah and then all of the policy prescriptions that follow from that like, “We shouldn’t have a strong safety net.” “We shouldn’t have strong labor standards.” “We shouldn’t have a strong union movement.” All of those things that I just said, shouldn’t, shouldn’t, shouldn’t. The “shouldn’ts” were supported by the perfect competition, neoliberal, and that foundation is really crumbling. So there’s been a big shift, and I think it will—

Michael: And the shouldn’ts become shoulds.

Heidi: The shouldn’ts become “absolutely we should do this.” They can actually push our economy towards being running better, being more efficient. I think these are—I totally get Joelle’s point that there’s lots of reactionary stuff going on but just more broadly in the public discourse—but I think this shift amongst economists, that’s not going to go away so quickly. That is a real, you can actually just see the new academics coming up that understand the economy in a new way, and they’re not going to just go back on that broad, broad understanding of their field. I do think that there has been this really important shift that we’re still seeing it unfold and there’s certainly people within the and without the economics field that are fiercely resisting this change, but we’re seeing the effects now and we’ll be seeing them for a long time to come. You can see the effects already in the differences in priorities between the Obama administration and the Biden administration.

Felicia: Do you mean the priorities in terms of how important it is to promote unionization and the right to organize?

Heidi: Unionization, the right to organize, and also, the push for much larger stimulus packages. The Obama administration really was pushing for it and were just stymied. There’s just been obviously a big shift in the way people think about this to have allowed the response that we did in response to the Covid recession.

Felicia: So Joelle, what Heidi just said was that unions are important and that academic economists are newly understanding of union’s importance in strengthening labor markets. From where you sit in this administration, is that something that you are arguing for? Is that something that you can bring to life? And what is the economic rationale for that?

Joelle: I completely agree that the recognition that labor markets are not perfect is really important to a bunch of conclusions that argue for increasing workers’ power in the worker versus employer dynamic and that lands you on things like unions being a good countervailing power to employer power when it comes to someone trying to get a job or negotiate for higher wages, et cetera, to make sure that people get wages that are actually representative of how much value they bring to the firm, which is a lot.

I think that that’s a really important shift in the economic consensus that leads you to seeing unions as getting to better outcomes in the labor market economically. I think from where we sit at the Department of Labor, we very much support workers’ rights to unionize and there’s a lot of economic evidence that that can lead to a lot of outcomes that are really good for workers too. It’s not just about making the labor market about efficiency. Here you see things that are good for workers, like higher wages. You see things like better benefits, better job quality, fewer labor law violations from unionized workplaces.

Felicia: Yeah, we’ve talked to people about the importance of, we’ve talked to other guests, Dorian Warren in particular, about the importance of unions to ensuring workers’ basic health and safety.

Joelle: Yes, exactly, because it is about power. There are lots of ways in which employer power manifests in the workplace. It’s not just lower wages in what workers should be paid, it’s also the quality of the jobs. There are other ways to take a little bit more of workers’ share of what’s produced. That I all think is important, but there’s also broader effects. There’s some emerging research on the relationship between overall union density in the United States and economic inequality. So unions play an important role, it looks like, in actually reducing inequality overall in the U.S. economy as measured by income share. The top 10 percent’s income share was lower when unionization was higher in the United States and that trend in unionization has reversed. Union density is lower and inequality is also higher. That doesn’t mean that it’s inherently causal, one thing doesn’t inherently cause the other, but there’s clearly some relationship there and I’m glad to see that there’s a lot more research on that.

Michael: This has been really fascinating and we’re going to wrap it up now with the final question that we ask all of our guests, Joelle first and then Heidi. As you know, this show is called How to Save a Country, and that’s basically the question. What one big thing in your mind will save this country of ours?

Joelle: I might cheat and do two things, but I think they’re related.

Michael: Oh, all right.

Felicia: You get two.

Michael: Felicia, is that allowed?

Felicia: Yes, you get two wishes for how to save the country.

Joelle: Thank you. I’d say two things. So earlier I mentioned that I’m really just focused on trying to do things that help people and do them well, in part because that’s what we should be doing in government, but also because I think too often policymaking gets so convoluted. It becomes a pulley system of incentives that are designed to produce outcomes, but they’re done so in a way that people cannot access them. They do not understand it. They do not feel help and often they don’t actually get the help they need. And so bold policies that get people help, they know they got the help, and they know where it came from, which is, the democratic institutions that they elect, the leaders do what something that will actually help them and they feel it, I think that that is absolutely important that we focus on policies that are easy to understand and people can feel their effects. That’s the first thing. And I often use student debt cancellation as an important aspect of that, an important example. The other thing is, of course, democracy and folks having power in our democracy, which I’m sure many of your guests have brought up, but it’s so important, and we’ve been talking about unions, but unions are also critical to democracy as well. Democracy is not just a ballot box issue, though it really is an important one. It’s also about having power in your life, including in your workplace.

Michael: Well said. Heidi?

Heidi: I am going to stick on the union theme. I think there is no such thing as a fair economy without a strong labor movement, without workers being able to join together with their co-workers to make collective demands. The laws that ensure people have the right to unionize have just been totally shot through with loopholes so there’s this enormous gap between the share of people who want to be in a union and the share of people who actually are in a union. In order to truly have support for the right for workers to be able to join a union, we need fundamental labor law reform and there are some really great pieces of legislation that would take us in that direction: the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act. Those are the kinds of things that we need to pass.

Felicia: Heidi Shierholz, Joelle Gamble, thank you so much for your time today. Thank you so much for your service to our country, literally your service to our country. We so love talking to you here on How to Save a Country, so thank you.

Michael: Really grateful.

Joelle: Thank you so much. It’s been wonderful.

Heidi: Thank you for having us.

Felicia: So Michael, I want to pick up on that last thing we talked about with Heidi and Joelle: unions. We are seeing such a renewed interest in unions from so many different sectors, so many different people. We’ve talked about unions, as it turns out, a lot on this show. There was even an article in Forbes, pretty mainstream, published recently by Rick McGahey and it was called “America’s New Industrial Policy Needs Unions.” And Rick basically argues that the kind of industrial policy that the Biden administration is pushing, the kind that we talked to Brian Deese about earlier on in this show, that idea that affirmative government investment in certain sectors is the way forward, all of that strategy works best when those sectors are strongly unionized.

Michael: Yeah not only that, I’m still old fashioned enough to believe that unions help build a stronger and more stable and more secure middle class. That’s what happened after World War II.

Felicia: Stronger democracy

Michael: Stronger democracy and more freedom and it can happen again, not on the same scale. We’re never going to get to the point where 34 percent of the private sector workforce is unionized—I don’t think that’s ever going to happen again—but right now it’s about 6.5 percent. If that could even be doubled, that would be an amazing development and would have all kinds of positive effects on the workforce and I believe the economy.

Now, Felicia, what’s going on next week? What do you want to tell our listeners about next week’s guest?

Felicia: Next week, drum roll, we have Senator Elizabeth Warren on the podcast.

Michael: That’s pretty cool.

Felicia: Yeah, it’s great. She wants to save a country apparently.

Michael: So you don’t want to miss that folks.

