Labor Scholar Dorian Warren on Why Unions Are Back and How They Can Save Democracy

Second, I would say, I wonder if historians will see the American Rescue Plan in particular as a pretty historic piece of legislation and a break with 40 years of neoliberalism. I wonder if that’s how it will be seen in terms of the political will that was mustered to do a really big thing of getting cash out the door, what was it, $1.9 trillion to individuals, to cities, to states, to counties, to basically say the government has a huge role in the economy, the government actually helps to make the economy. It helps to write the rules for the economy, and it has a huge and different role to play in moments of crises. I rarely hear people in the pundit class talk about the American Rescue Plan and it’s partly because they don’t talk to ordinary people who directly benefited and were saved from falling off of a cliff, frankly, because of the American Rescue Plan and the cash—whether through stimulus checks or the child tax credit—that literally went into working people’s pockets. I had my own family members who survived only because of the American Rescue Plan last year.

So I get frustrated—maybe this is to the critique of the Biden administration—can you tell a damn good story for once? It’s just remarkable to me how this administration is incapable of telling a really clear story with a plot, with a protagonist, with a villain, with some hope, with some challenges. I have a two-year-old. I read her stories every night. There are certain elements of good storytelling that somehow all these smart people, paid really well, cannot figure out—how to tell a goddamn good story about what they’ve done.

Let me say it this way: What is the counterfactual if there was no American Rescue Plan? What would’ve happened to millions of ordinary people in this country but for that safety net that was created, albeit temporarily, in 2021? If people can see the effect of government in 2021 in their lives, how do we then raise expectations for what more can government accomplish?

Felicia: I do agree with you that the American Rescue Plan was a historic pivot away from a small government neoliberalism toward something much bigger. I think the question is whether or not we will be able to keep that vision and have a long arc, because the story you are telling, Dorian, is one—this country has always gone back and forth, progress and then backlash, progress and then backlash, got to keep with the progress. That’s what I hear you saying, and I hear the union story as part of the progress story.

Dorian: To give another example of the inability to tell a good story, we started by talking about Starbucks workers. Of course we have to talk about the Amazon workers on Staten Island—again, huge labor breakthrough of monumental significance, of really going after one of the largest employers in the world and one of the most powerful companies, if not the most powerful company in the world, and actually winning. There are at least two parts of the story. Part one is the courageous and innovative organizing of workers at that Amazon warehouse and, frankly, to do it without traditional institutional labor.

Felicia: Explain that a little bit for our listeners. What does that mean?

Dorian: It’s not like of the, say, 60 national unions in this country that one or two of them said, “We’re going to go organize Amazon in Staten Island” and they did it. Nope, that’s not what happened. What happened was a group of workers who had been there for a long time and frankly were motivated less by wages but by working conditions and health and safety standards—really important distinction, let’s not assume all workers are motivated by just higher wages, they also want safe working conditions. In the midst of the pandemic, a whole bunch of angry workers at that Staten Island Amazon warehouse said, “Nope, we’re going to start to have conversations and push back and organize.” And yes, there is a union organizing workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, that hasn’t been successful yet, but this effort in Staten island was really without the backing of a formal union, was without the backing of the AFL-CIO initially—they’re all there now—but it wasn’t like the labor movement was on the cutting edge in terms of institutional unions at figuring out the strategy to organize Amazon. It was really, really innovative, a ground-up, bottom-up campaign by workers who did a lot of reading, who did a lot of watching old labor-history videos. They did talk to a whole bunch of union organizers and they pulled off something that most traditional unions didn’t think was possible. So that’s part A. I want to give those workers agency; they did something innovative.

But here’s part B, and it goes back to the role of the government. It goes back to the role of the state, because the story not told about that successful Amazon victory and frankly the victories at Starbucks around the country is the role of a state institution called the National Labor Relations Board. One of the first acts of President Biden, I think maybe even on his first day in office, but definitely the first week, was to fire the Trump general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board very publicly and to put in a progressive general counsel who has been committed to actually enforcing labor law in a way not seen in generations. You have to understand a little bit about what happened before that union vote at the Staten Island Amazon warehouse. Oh yeah, the NLRB actually came in and said, “Amazon you’re violating the law” and “You have to adhere to the law and allow certain conversations at the workplace and allow some union organizers to come on the property of the workplace.”

So there’s a way in which part of the Amazon story in Staten Island is a government story. It’s the role of a strong National Labor Relations Board. It’s the role of actual personnelist politics and appointments matter and actually, yep, elections matter at the highest level if you care about union elections. The fact that we haven’t heard as much about that story tells me there’s a lot more work for us to do, for the Biden administration to do, for the labor movement to do about what are the all the conditions necessary for us to get to some sense of freedom and economic justice.

Michael: So here’s a “let yourself dream” question. This show is called How to Save A Country. How would you save the country if they made you emperor? What are the first two things you do?

Dorian: Oh my, you stumped me on that. What would be the first things I would do?

Felicia: Maybe you wouldn’t accept being emperor. Maybe that would be the first thing.

Dorian: That’ll probably be the first thing.

Felicia: The emperor of our democracy. Maybe not.

Dorian: I think I would pass a whole bunch of enabling laws that give people power, so I would pass really comprehensive labor law reform that actually puts workers on an equal bargaining level with employers, that enables them to exercise their freedom of association free from reprisals and intimidation and firings as our labor laws should be working. It’s not anything radical. It’s laid out pretty clearly in the 1935 National Labor Relations Act. The purpose of that act was to equalize the bargaining power between corporations and workers, which is not equal. I would immediately figure out a way to pass laws that enable workers to exercise collective action without intimidation or reprisals.

Second, I think there’s another set of enabling laws and that is really ensuring the fundamental right to vote in this country for everybody, empowering people to exercise their voice. There is so much money from corporations and the wealthy fueling campaigns to restrict who has the right to vote and it’s because of the incredible transfer of wealth from working class and poor middle-class folks over the last 40 years that the one percent can fund these campaigns to undermine democracy. That is a direct connection. Increased wealth and power translates into money very easily because of a Supreme Court that has allowed this as a mechanism, which then further erodes and undermines democracy.

We are in the midst of a huge backlash around the retraction and erosion of democracy, of the exclusion of key populations and targeted populations.

This is not just American history. This is the history of electoral democracy for over 200 years. Elites always want to contract the electorate because there is a fear of majority rule. There’s a famous saying in terms of electoral democracy that the poor will soak the rich, meaning if you give all poor working-class people on the democracy equal voice with rich people, they will vote to tax them and redistribute wealth and income downward. Yep, that is exactly what is happening.

The two things I would do, to answer your question, Michael: Make sure every worker has the right to organize and make sure every person in this country has the right to vote and is encouraged to vote.

Felicia: Dorian, so appreciate you, so appreciate your work and your colleagueship.

Michael: Dorian, thank you so much for joining us.

Dorian: Thank you for having me.

Felicia: That was Dorian Warren. Always great to hear from him.

Michael: It is, and he’s nobody’s idea of an armchair analyst. He’s highly involved in this fight to get more workers into unions.

Felicia: If you want to know more about Dorian’s work and mission, you can go to communitychange.org. There’s even a “join us” tab that you can click on, might be nice.

Michael: What stuck with you from that conversation?

Felicia: Two things. First, the new upsurge in labor organizing is not an accident. It happened because of individual organizers, of course, but also because our government has set the conditions to create greater bargaining power, which I think of as countervailing power against corporations who for too long have been allowed to extract from their own workers.

Then the second thing is that Black people benefit especially from unions. I was really struck by his anecdote that for many Black voters, their first voting experience wasn’t in government elections but was in union elections. This helps all of us understand that unions can help all people, especially white people, become more multiracial in their politics and their attitudes.

Michael: That’s so true, and it’s just so great in general to see the labor movement genuinely on the move and on the rise. It’s the first time really in my adult lifetime, which is a long time now, and I understand that this feels scarier, uncertain to some people. Strikes, the threat of strikes, are a big deal, but ultimately our democracy’s going to be a lot healthier and our economy a lot stronger, more stable, less fractured, less polarized if workers are safer and more secure on the job.

Felicia: With that, we want to thank Dorian Warren again for joining us. How to Save A Country is a production of PRX in partnership with the Roosevelt Institute and The New Republic.

