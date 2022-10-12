The Office Workers of Kyiv Hit the CrossFit Gym—for Weapons Training

Mykhailo, sporting a trim beard and tattooed arms, is the lead singer in an indie rock band producing dark, droning music. Olga, his co-organizer and wife, favors heavy black glasses and oversize coats. Both asked to have their last names withheld for security concerns. “If you had told me half a year ago that I myself would learn to shoot from weapons, would learn to fight, and moreover would organize training, I would have said everyone had gone crazy,” Mykhailo said.

Under their feet lay the remains of Russia’s failed assault on Kyiv. Russian military ration packaging littered the forest floor. So did vodka and beer bottles, likely looted from Ukrainian stores by Russian soldiers. Deeper into the woods, explosive ordnance officers could be seen removing the remains of a Grad rocket as part of their search for land mines and unexploded ordnance scattered throughout the area.

These reminders of Russia’s brief occupation of Kyiv’s outskirts have propelled these office workers to seek out training from Mykhailo and Olga’s group, Taktyka.ua, whose name includes Ukraine’s .ua domain as a patriotic flourish. The school’s courses offer everything from infantry tactics to drone operation. The couple founded the course after first linking up with a Kyiv-based Ukrainian army battalion willing to give them and their friends lessons. Word of mouth and posts on Instagram then expanded their work, until they were training up to 50 students every weekend.