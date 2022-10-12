The Office Workers of Kyiv Hit the CrossFit Gym—for Weapons Training

Grabar, of Tactical Civil Defense, is in many ways similar to Mykhailo and Olga. Before the 2014 start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, she was working in broadcast journalism and never thought she’d be involved in military matters. Through friends, she became involved in volunteer efforts and eventually co-founded Tactical Civil Defense. Grabar is slight but powerful, thanks to the exercise regime she uses to cope with the stress of her husband’s current military deployment. Her group offers a variety of courses, with a strong emphasis on tactical medicine. “Our assignment is to minimize losses on the front,” Grabar told me.

On one rainy Kyiv morning, Grabar joined around 15 male and female students crammed into a small wooden gazebo in a military training area. A DO NOT FEED THE DUCKS sign bore witness to the training site’s recent past as a campground. As the noise of thunder mixed with gunfire at a nearby military shooting range, students handled compasses and reviewed a chart for giving coordinates to artillery, all under the tutelage of an active-duty Ukrainian military officer. “The time will come, and I’ll go to the army,” said Vitaliy Shpylchyn, a 36-year-old professor of biology, clad in a white cycling jersey. “I have to be prepared.”

Shpylchyn’s feeling that he may have to serve comes against a backdrop of national mobilization, in which theoretically most Ukrainian men under 60 could be called up. Ukrainian officials have so far stressed that the country does not have an urgent need for any more soldiers, but with Western predictions that the war may last years, conscription may eventually touch a greater portion of the country’s citizens. Since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 have not been allowed to leave the country.