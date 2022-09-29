Capitalism Triumphed in the Cold War, but Not by Making People Better Off

Many accounts blame Mikhail Gorbachev for much of the economic suffering in the countries of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. Some see him as a courageous reformer committed to a more democratic socialist vision, while others depict him as a toady who needlessly compromised the livelihoods of millions of people by subjecting them to a traumatic economic transition. But Bartel does not place Gorbachev at the center of his narrative of the Soviet Union’s collapse, reminding readers Gorbachev was not the first to advocate reforms to its economy and political culture. The difference in his time was that the world faced a new fiscal paradigm. “Contrary to the historical memory that prevails today,” he writes, the rising tide of popular disaffection in the Eastern bloc “had not originated in the socialist world with perestroika but rather in the world economy with the oil crisis of 1973 and the sovereign debt that followed from it.” If Moscow had once seen itself as insulated from the volatility of international capital flows, by the mid-1980s it watched as a wave of “economic adjustment” rose to “wash away the division of Europe completely.”

Gorbachev in 1987 stated openly that the Soviet Union was committed to “the path of democracy” because “it provides the strongest grip on power.”

Rising popular discontent fueled Gorbachev’s liberal turn. “Indeed,” Bartel writes, “the first reason democracy and freedom of expression emerged in the Soviet Union was because of their potential to coerce.” Faced with growing budget deficits, inflation, and shortages as a result of the global oil crisis and a disastrous adventure in Afghanistan, Soviet leaders recognized that “the burden of economics demanded a new form of politics,” one in which the state did less for—and to—its citizens. If the people had even a nominal say in the direction of the country, they might feel more invested in the survival of the existing order; a degree of popular participation might give the state enough credibility to implement an austere economic agenda. Alexander Yakovlev, the man sometimes referred to as the godfather of glasnost, underscored this point to his friends in the Politburo: “When people talk about democracy, they presuppose some amorphous notion, like liberalization.… However, in reality, democracy is discipline.” Gorbachev in 1987 stated openly that the Soviet Union was committed to “the path of democracy” because “it provides the strongest grip on power.” This was the hope, anyway.

But carrying out the basic elements of a cost-cutting economic adjustment proved “politically impossible,” Bartel argues, particularly when it came to restructuring the system of fixed prices. In practical terms, prices for everything had to go up. It had always been difficult for Soviet leaders to square a diminution of living standards with the forward march of progress embedded in so much official Communist Party rhetoric. Ronald Reagan too, of course, faced a mounting national debt and deficits of his own, but he could count on Paul Volcker at the Fed raising interest rates to astronomical highs, driving the country into successive recessions and hollowing out U.S. manufacturing. “Gorbachev,” Bartel notes, “had no equivalent savior.”