Kyiv Was Feeling Safe Again. Then Putin Bombarded Us With Missiles.

As I watched the news of the attacks unfold from a café in Kramatorsk, my own personal sense of dread was magnified by how familiar I was with Russia’s targets. In Shevchenko Park, a gorgeous tree-filled square where I’d taken many walks, the maw of an enormous missile crater now gaped next to a playground. In one video I watched over and over, the glass pedestrian bridge that I’d strolled on with my wife suddenly was obscured by the billowing explosion of a missile strike. There were no obvious military or infrastructure targets near the blast sites, making it evident that terror was the sole objective.

We would eventually learn that the strikes had left six dead and almost 50 wounded. Among the dead was a Ukrainian doctor driving to work after dropping her 5-year-old son off at daycare.

Russia’s escalation soon had me and the two journalists with me worrying that the war was about to enter a new, even more dangerous phase. Putin was scheduled to give a speech later that day. Perhaps Belarus, whose border was less than 100 miles from Kyiv, would finally join Russia in the war and send its troops charging toward Kyiv. Mentally, my mind began to shift and rearrange plans—how, I thought, would I get out of the city if I had to?