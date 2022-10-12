Kyiv Was Feeling Safe Again. Then Putin Bombarded Us With Missiles.

Ukrainians are hardly likely to see their fighting spirit diminished by these attacks, despite the terrifying way in which they recall the shock of the first early days of the war. In part, this is because war has become normal. However, it’s also because they have few other choices. Russia’s indiscriminate attack on civilian targets again confirmed what Ukrainians have known from day one of Russia’s first assault on Kyiv in February—war with Russia is not a matter of choice but of life and death.

But for much of the summer and early fall the war felt strangely distant in Kyiv. Air raid sirens, while constant, were often ignored as virtually no missiles landed in Kyiv. It’s unclear how often Russia attempted to target the city, but Ukrainian military officials spoke of Kyiv having well-prepared anti-air defenses capable of handling all but a mass missile attack. Amid urgent U.S. warnings of a massive missile strike in Kyiv in late August, I went and interviewed Ukrainians who had come to the city center to gawk at a display of burned Russian tanks. The wail of an air raid siren sent approximately no one scurrying for cover.

Now my social media was full of Ukrainians taking shelter in the city’s vast underground metro system. A friend staying in my apartment told me that one explosion had been visible from our windows. He had taken my roommate’s cat to shelter in the building’s underground garage.