The MAGA Queen of Election Denial

The group behind the film is called True the Vote, who Lake has endorsed, and who the Arizona attorney general’s office Special Investigations Section has asked the FBI and IRS to investigate for potential violations of their non-profit status. (Lake said she still believes the film is credible.) The film is being used to promote “vigilantes” to surveil ballot boxes, including one group, the Lions of Liberty, who have direct connections to the Oath Keepers, a militia group whose founder is currently on trial for seditious conspiracy. “For the November election we would like to post people” at ballot boxes, said the leader of the Arizona Oath Keepers chapter, “to have eyes on target to be able to notify law enforcement.” The group claims to have already coordinated with a local sheriff, who has spoken to the Oath Keepers several times, and who “told us that if we see somebody stuffing a ballot box and if we get a license plate they will make an arrest and there will be a prosecution.” Others in Trump’s orbit have been touring the country, including Arizona, training conservative activists to volunteer as poll workers.

Lake might be especially persistent with her election claims, but she’s far from the lone election denier in her own party. There’s Blake Masters, an Arizona Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, who has also been preparing his supporters to reject the election results should he lose. Speaking to a prospective voter on Tuesday, in response to the voter’s concern that voting machines would “flip” votes to his opponent, Masters invoked a conspiracy theory about Dominion voting machines throwing the 2020 presidential election to Biden—which, despite being knocked down remains an article of faith among Trump supporters who maintain that Trump won. (If anything, there is evidence that some Trump allies have had unauthorized access to voting machines.) Masters is one of six Arizona Republicans running for Congress who deny that Biden won in 2020, along with the Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, and 10 Republican candidates for the Arizona state legislature.

Contrary to some of the perilously understated characterizations of her “unconventional” campaign or her “say-anything bravado,” and in contrast to the candidate’s own soft-filtered home studio performances, Lake’s election denial is an appeal to an electorate consumed with a dangerous and already lethal battle. She shares this with the many other election-denying and -questioning candidates across the country, including a majority of Republican nominees. Running on election denial isn’t dangerous merely because its faithful are unashamedly anti-democratic in their quest to reclaim power for Trump, but because what they seek to bring about through that fight is a white Christian nation. Lake’s specific ties with election deniers bring her directly into Christian nationalist circles. She is scheduled to join Mike Lindell in Phoenix next week at an event put on by Flashpoint, billed as “the last stop in the Take Back America Tour.” Flashpoint attracted much concern on social media when a video from an event in Georgia this summer was shared widely, featuring a dominionist pledge declaring they were “watchmen” who “had been given legal power from heaven” to ensure that Christians control the United States.