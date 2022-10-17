Kari Lake’s Candidacy Shows Us How Democracy Self-Destructs

Then Donald Trump ran and won, and something in her synapses snapped, as it did with millions of other Americans. He awakened a rage buried within her. Now she’s running for governor against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a normal and able public servant who is best known for defending democracy in Arizona after the 2020 election and who, if not for Trump and Q and the white fury that has detonated in this country in these last seven years since Trump descended that escalator, would probably be just fine to most Arizonans. She was a Catholic schoolgirl and a social worker educated at in-state public universities whose liberalism is closely tailored to match the sensibilities of this purple state. But she’s a lackluster candidate and is taking a beating for refusing to debate Lake, who has lately inched ahead in polls (still way within the margin of error).

Meanwhile, Lake goes around saying and doing outrageous and untrue things—the more outrageous and untrue the better. Last year she campaigned with a man who once said Adolf Hitler was “a complicated historical figure which many people misunderstand.” And while she does give some interviews to non-right-wing outlets, she mostly mocks the reporters who cover her and turns “interviews” into attacks on the fake news. The Washington Post reported Sunday that she constantly wears a lavalier mic, and every minute she spends in public is filmed by her husband, a videographer, and they post this “news” on social media accounts. The Fourth Estate, of which she was once a proud and prominent member, is basically out of the picture.

Her positions, of course, are hard-core right-wing on every conceivable topic. She tries to dance around on abortion, because Arizona has this severe 1901 law that bans nearly all abortions, which kicked in after the Dobbs decision (on October 7, a court blocked its enforcement pending an appeal). She sometimes says abortion should be a “safe” last resort. She has also called that 1901 law “great” and vowed to enforce it.