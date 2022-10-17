Kari Lake’s Candidacy Shows Us How Democracy Self-Destructs

But mostly what she does is lie about Hobbs. On abortion, when she was asked a question by a reporter, she flipped it to Hobbs and said: “And none of you ever try to get her to talk about her stance. So get back to me after you do.” This, of course, is not true. Hobbs, like any candidate for a major office, has been asked about abortion a lot (she’s pro-choice). But it’s a classic demagogue’s gambit. Lake said recently that Hobbs wants doctors to leave babies who survive an abortion procedure “to die on a cold metal tray,” which refers to—but shamelessly twists—a vote Hobbs cast as a state senator.

And last month, she posted a video in which she said: “In Hobbs’s Arizona, your kindergartner wouldn’t learn the Pledge of Allegiance. As a legislator, Hobbs actually voted to block the Pledge of Allegiance, our national anthem, our Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and even the Mayflower Compact from being taught to the next generation of Americans right here in Arizona.”

All of this is completely false. All the bill would do, according an aide to a former GOP governor, as reported in the conservative Washington Examiner, is add the phrases “In God We Trust” and “Ditat Deus” (“God enriches”) to the list of phrases that could be taught and posted in classrooms. And of course Lake’s biggest lie is, well, the Big Lie. Lake told an audience this summer: “I talk to President Trump. He goes, ‘I love it. No matter what I ask you, you always bring it right back to the election. I can ask you what the weather’s like in Arizona, and you’ll say, Well, it’s nice, but how do I enjoy it when our elections are stolen, and we don’t have a country?’”