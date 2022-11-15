We Fought Over American National Identity During the Antebellum Period. The Fight Should Be Ongoing.

While he has not exactly written a hagiography, Paul is still more or less working within the “Great American Hero” framework, and he casts Webster’s particular civic nationalist idea as the germ of the country’s tradition of pluralism. This is a somewhat odd framing, given that Webster devoted his career as a politician and public speaker almost exclusively to establishing the federal government’s authority over the states and keeping the states united; there is little, if anything, in the speeches cited that connects the notion of political union to any notion of equality. Paul himself characterizes Webster as a “progressive conservative” who “disdained the democratic spirit that defined his milieu.”

Nevertheless, if Webster’s nationalism was limited in scope and legalistic in nature, within the time period in question, he is as good a stand-in for the liberal tradition as any. The other characters in Paul’s narrative also serve as proxies for concepts of American national identity, past and present, and a substantial portion of the book is devoted to looking at these roads not taken. Paul draws John Quincy Adams, son of John Adams and frenemy of Webster, in perhaps the most interesting and nuanced manner, associating Adams with “continental nationalism,” the idea that America was destined to become a (paradoxical) “empire of liberty” spanning the Atlantic to the Pacific, and highlighting his lesser-known role in establishing what would later be known as the Monroe Doctrine (the U.S. policy of opposing European intervention in the Americas). Late in life, he hewed closer to the liberalism that Paul less fittingly ascribes to Webster, becoming an indefatigable opponent of slavery and a defender of the rights of African captives in the Amistad trial.

Unsurprisingly, Paul spends the most time contrasting Webster’s civic nationalism with the populism of Andrew Jackson, which he (also unsurprisingly) casts as the precursor to Trumpism. The case for continuity is strong. Paul characterizes Jackson as a corrupt demagogue with a penchant for cruelty who riled up the masses with a vague promise of “reform,” a “gauzy populist slogan signifying nothing but a mean-spirited campaign against civil servants, bankers, foreigners, and Native Americans.” If Paul struggles to establish Webster as a liberal pluralist, he has no trouble getting at the exclusionary, white supremacist heart of Jackson’s populism, which found its most infamous expression in the expulsion of the Cherokee and the forced migration along the Trail of Tears. This tension between Webster and Jackson—between an open definition of American identity and a violently narrow one—is for Paul the throughline between the antebellum era and the present, and the main justification for returning to Webster’s vision as a guide for the way forward.

