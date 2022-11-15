We Fought Over American National Identity During the Antebellum Period. The Fight Should Be Ongoing.

Daniel Webster is perhaps not the most obvious subject for a pop history book in 2022. For generations after his death in 1852, he was one of the early nineteenth century’s most influential political figures; Paul notes that the soldiers of the Union Army likely memorized excerpts of his most famous speeches while in grade school. In Webster’s 40 years in public life as a lawyer, congressman, senator, and secretary of state, he was about as close to a celebrity as one could get in the earliest days of mass media. His ability to enrapture an audience earned him the moniker “Godlike Daniel,” and contemporaries, such as Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story, described his oratory as “superhuman.” Yet Webster’s profile has faded considerably since the early twentieth century, in no small part because his major accomplishments—arguing two landmark property rights cases before the Supreme Court and fixing the northern border with Canada—were not quite as earthshaking as those of, say, Harriet Tubman or Abraham Lincoln. If in 1876 Webster earned a larger-than-life statue in Central Park, today he earns at most a paragraph or two in high school history textbooks.

The choice of Webster becomes clearer when reading Indivisible as a history of ideas instead of as a straightforward biography. Paul’s aim is not to give an exhaustive account of Webster’s life, but rather to invoke the period in which he lived, roughly spanning the gap between the Revolution and the Civil War, as a mirror of our own. If in the current moment Americans are renegotiating certain fundamental aspects of the body politic, they are revising a rough draft hashed out during the antebellum era. More than a repository of ineffectual half-remembered presidents, that epoch, Paul argues, was the decisive moment in the formation of American national identity. It was an ideological cauldron in which competition between visions of what the young country would become—a nation of small farmers; a continent-spanning empire; a beacon of liberalism; a slave society—pushed it to the brink.

In Paul’s telling, a type of civic nationalism based on shared allegiance to the Constitution, as an “organic expression of the will of ‘We the People,’” proved victorious, with Daniel Webster as its avatar. Throughout the book, Webster functions more as a symbol of this idea than as a protagonist, disappearing for long stretches of the narrative only to reappear, deus ex machina–style, with a rousing speech defending national unity against growing secessionist influence. Perhaps even more than as a legislator, Webster was primarily known as an orator in his day, and Paul devotes special attention to his public addresses in order to tease out the essence of his philosophy. The picture that emerges is of a man whose deeply and sincerely held belief was that the United States should be understood not as a compact between former colonies, but as a true nation formed by an act of popular sovereignty. One famous phrase encapsulated his core conviction and defined his legacy: “Liberty and Union, now and for ever, one and inseparable.”