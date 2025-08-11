The Evolution of a Beloved Postcolonial Critic and Literary Giant

Putting Myself Together: Writing 1974– by Jamaica Kincaid Buy on Bookshop

Kincaid’s new collection, Putting Myself Together: Writing 1974– is not charged so much with cementing any legacy (since that is well taken care of), though perhaps it will serve as a reminder of her stature. It isn’t a compendium of the greatest hits; this collection feels more like a fan service, bringing forth the work one might not have read unless you were there in the moment. Her time as a New Yorker staff writer contributing to its Talk of the Town column (previously collected in 2002’s Talk Stories) is well-documented lore, but Putting Myself Together reaches back to some of her lesser-known bylines (in The Village Voice, Ms., Rolling Stone), swerves into some lesser-known outlets (Transition, a magazine run out of Harvard about the culture and politics of Africa and the diaspora), and then situates them alongside her work for all the august names (Architectural Digest, Paris Review, Vogue, The New Yorker, of course) in a wide-ranging, panoramic view of the varied paths her career has taken, telling its own story of Kincaid’s evolution.

Having been introduced to Jamaica Kincaid as a fiery postcolonial critic and knowing her later career as a chronicler of her beloved garden, the essays that comprise the first part of this collection feel as though they were written by someone else. There’s a knowing, hipper-than-thou affect evident in the articles on Muhammad Ali, Patti Labelle, and Diana Ross, and she showed her humor early (describing the crowd gathered to watch the Ali fight at the Victoria Theater in a Village Voice essay: “No one looked as if they had gotten dressed up for the event. The closest thing to being glamorous anyone came was one man who walked around with an orange-colored Panasonic cassette player”), but is also mean in that way a twentysomething can be. (On Diana Ross: “Black people always say that they have one face for white people and when they are by themselves they are real. I have never for a moment thought that there was a Diana Ross more real than the one I could see.”) These are not essays of grand searching, but they don’t appear to have been reaching for much of anything at all—not that I would want anyone digging up writing from my early adulthood, for which the same could be said. Their inclusion in Putting Myself Together lends itself to a query: Does Jamaica Kincaid still like these essays, or are we to read them as folly? Did she want us to see them as great writing (they are fine for what they are) or as part of the collection’s own narrative structure—struggling toward greatness?

Whatever the case, they make the later works, in which Kincaid starts to hit her stride, feel that much more refreshing. A pair of essays from the late 1970s—“Jamaica Kincaid’s New York” and “Antigua Crossings: A Deep and Blue Passage on the Caribbean Sea”—originally published in Rolling Stone, show Kincaid developing the themes and prose style that will carry her through the next few decades. They focus on Kincaid’s most enduring subject: the daughter as object of subjugation, the mother as oppressor. “My mother sees my life in New York as turning against her,” she writes in “Jamaica Kincaid’s New York.” “In some way she is right.”