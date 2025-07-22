The Late-Capitalist Menace at the Heart of Cloud

Kurosawa’s style isn’t ostentatious, but his spare, functional setups get under your skin anyway. His camera—sometimes static, sometimes gliding, always intent—has the same nagging, disembodied presence as a phantom limb. Cloud’s early sequences are suffused with free-floating paranoia; riding the bus home from work with Akiko—who’s excited (and openly turned on) by her boyfriend’s plan for “a new life,” located out in the boonies and subsidized by more strategic gouging—Yoshii is so engrossed that he doesn’t clock a scruffy fellow passenger looming over his shoulder like an angel of death. When he turns suddenly to look behind him in a jarring reverse shot, the sound drops out, as if synced to the feeling in the pit of his stomach (and also ours). Nothing comes directly from this brief encounter (the other guy just gets off at his stop), but it nevertheless teaches us how to watch the rest of the movie—on a wavelength of steadily encroaching dread.

The central, recurring image of shelves lined with cardboard boxes offers a sick parody of abundance.

That’s Kurosawa’s frequency: No contemporary filmmaker is better at oblique threat, or at fusing physical and psychic architecture. Cloud is a film of cavernous and dilapidated interiors, densely cluttered but spiritually vacant spaces illuminated through frosted windows or fractured glass. The central, recurring image of shelves lined with cardboard boxes offers a sick parody of abundance—rows and rows of knockoffs waiting patiently to be unpacked, framing Yoshii himself as another piece of counterfeit merchandise. Where some genre filmmakers’ hermeticism feels sealed off from reality—variations on the neat-freak megalomania of Stanley Kubrick—Kurosawa works, steadily and patiently, toward the inverse. He takes us through the looking glass, darkly; his images seem to seal reality off from itself.

2024 was a banner year for Kurosawa, who released three excellent movies: an inscrutable, apocalypse-now short (Chime); a bleak, carefully torqued remake-slash-revision of his own ’90s DTV psychodrama (The Serpent’s Path), and Cloud, which is probably the most accessible of the trio—all things being relative—and was hailed last fall at festivals in Toronto, Venice, and New York as a “return to form.” Leaving aside the fact that Kurosawa’s form has never once abandoned him—his languid, measured filmmaking is as natural as breathing, and as mesmerizingly precise as a velvet-tipped metronome—there is a sense in which Cloud’s muscular genre pastiche represents both a directorial flex and a timely desire to revisit old terrain. Back in 2001, Kurosawa unleashed Pulse, a horror movie whose title hinted at a sociological agenda; its story of ghosts trapped in the machine—of lonely phantoms seeking dial-up connection and silhouettes of suicides screen-burned into the walls of apartments and chat rooms alike—monitored a society’s steadily declining vital signs. Cloud (another suggestive title, connoting a world of remote servers and ephemeral data collection) could be Pulse’s secular sequel. There are no literal hauntings here, and no blurry, wobble-walking apparitions, but the internet remains a portal toward something horrific nevertheless: an antisocial network of jilted customers spewing bile on message boards and eventually cosplaying as vigilantes in a campaign against the dirty rat(el) who knowingly sold them crap.