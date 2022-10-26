Los Angeles Has Always Been Burning: Remembering Mike Davis

Eventually, after the publication of City of Quartz and his subsequent books, Davis held a number of academic positions, including full professor, but always begrudgingly with a skeptical relationship to corporatized American universities. Davis’s style reflects the pedigree of hardscrabble Southern California that was markedly different from his Ivy League-educated colleagues at places like the University of Southern California and the University of California, Irvine. He was at once erudite and bellicose. He could be a staid human geographer explaining the agricultural economics of 1870s India (in Late Victorian Holocausts) and a potboiler noir writer in the vein of James Ellroy or Walter Mosley, when describing how Harry Chandler wrested control of Los Angeles (in City of Quartz). Indeed, in a recent interview he wondered out loud why street gangs did not murder the first gentrifier they saw in order to have a chance to save their neighbors from displacement.

Despite teaching at a number of major universities, Davis never acceded to their ideas about professionalization, toeing the company line, or championing social science over activism.

Like many activist academics, more interested in Justice for Janitors than publishing in highly-cited journals, Davis was controversial with the more traditional occupants of the ivory tower. When his dissertation was published as City of Quartz, describing the cultural and economic history of Los Angeles that led to massive economic inequality, he was criticized by some (including The New York Times) for a kind of L.A. provincialism. Yet, in his later works such as Planet of Slums, a survey of housing insecurity and urban immiseration on every continent, he was attacked for the breadth of his research with many specialists complaining that he over extended himself and got details wrong. While his colleagues griped, his readership grew. They were attracted by his explanatory powers as well as his unabashedly left perspective written with the passion of someone who saw the world falling apart. Whether covering the marginalization of people of color in L.A., climate change and drought, or the rise of informal urban housing (shantytowns, favelas, tent colonies in both wealthy countries and the global south), Davis often had a key point to drive home: Conditions in cities are getting worse, not better.

An indispensable legacy of Davis’s work is the healthy skepticism of managerial elites who promise that new technologies or Fordist/Taylorist organizational principles will solve our collective social and economic problems. He demonstrated this in his work on colonial management of crops in Late Victorian Holocausts, showing that at precisely the moment when colonialism ramped up (the 1870s), creating larger markets for agricultural goods, famine was rife, killing tens of millions in places under colonial control. He was an early voice against twentieth-century debt traps for developing countries in which loans are granted using public assets as collateral, often leading to the privatization of those assets. Like his contemporary Doreen Massey, a radical feminist geographer from the U.K., he makes clear that natural disasters are moments when rentier capitalists rally, buying even more vacant land, farms, and housing, to concentrate wealth no matter how catastrophic the results are for the poor and vulnerable.