Los Angeles Has Always Been Burning: Remembering Mike Davis

Davis’s voice on urban managerialism is nowhere clearer than in Ecology of Fear (1998): an investigation of disasters in Los Angeles that shows both the fragility of American cities as well as the overreach of surveillance, fortification, and policing that he saw in the mid-1990s and which has only grown in the preceding 25 years. In a similar jeremiad essay for New Left Review in 2010 entitled “Who Will Build the Ark,” he laid out his fears for cities in the twenty-first century: “Where urban forms are dictated by speculators and developers, bypassing democratic controls over planning and resources, the predictable social outcomes are extreme spatial segregation by income or ethnicity, as well as unsafe environments for children, the elderly and those with special needs.” While disasters are moments of dispossession for the poor, the property of the wealthy is protected far more efficiently even if it is in environmentally untenable locations, a theme that Davis explores in the telling title of a chapter from the Ecology of Fear called “The Case for Letting Malibu Burn.” Put simply: The social costs of maintaining mansions on the fire-prone cliffsides of eroding beachfronts is just not worth it. Scarce resources should not be deployed for those who need them least.

Looking back on Davis’s career shows both an alarming lack of progress on the issues he cared about—climate change, inequality, and urban conflict—as well as a reorientation of academia toward his style of engagement. In the late 1980s, when Davis was in graduate school, many urban planners were still discussing Los Angeles as a kind of aberration: a car-centric sprawling collection of neighborhoods with no center, knit together by mega highways. By the end of the 1990s, the polycentric and suburban city was regarded as the paradigm of U.S. urbanism.

Similarly, scholar-activists were still something of a novelty when Davis was coming to loggerheads with UCLA over his opinionated dissertation that channeled ideas from history, cultural studies, urban planning, and geography. Now, interdisciplinary work is more accepted and being socially conscious is all but a necessity in the academy (although, arguably, more discussed than acted upon). More specifically, the political ecology that Davis wrote about has morphed from a niche concern to a major field of interest: how natural resources were appropriated, managed, and monetized (often through naked force by colonial powers) is the original sin of today’s global economy. Until this sin is addressed we can neither make meaningful progress toward ameliorating poverty nor tackling climate change.