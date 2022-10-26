Abdulrazak Gurnah’s Uncompromising Visions

Reading Afterlives, one doesn’t find it hard to understand why recognition took so long here, where both the novel’s aesthetics and its subject matter would have been a cause for incomprehension among literary gatekeepers. There is little in the novel that follows the dominant trends of American writing and publishing. It eschews focus on a single character and strenuously discards any hint of the heroic, which includes avoiding a single-minded notion of trauma that characters must overcome. Afiya and Hamza both suffer immensely, the first at the hands of the couple who temporarily offer her shelter and treat her almost as a slave, the latter at the hands of the African NCOs and German officers in the schutztruppe. But while abuse scars their bodies and minds, their capacity to forge relationships offers a nuanced answer to the question of how to live through end times. Redemption, ultimately, belongs not to a single character but to a community, and when it comes, it is low-key and provisional.

In style, too, Gurnah cuts against American preferences, above all the injunction to “show, rather than tell.” There is a lot of telling, and the novel’s primary mode consists of long stretches of summary and description. Dialogue, although sparingly used, is rendered in a fantastic polyphony of English, German, Kiswahili, and Arabic. Interiority is simple, made complex by the intricacy of the interrelationships and the terrifying sweep of social change rather than a parsing of individual emotion. “She did not even know she had a real brother,” Afiya thinks after she has been rescued by Ilyas.

She could not believe he was here, that he had just walked in off the road and was waiting to take her away. He was so clean and beautiful, and he laughed so easily. He told her afterward that he was angry with her uncle and aunt but he did not show it because it would have seemed that he was being ungrateful when they had taken her in although she was not a relative. They had taken her in, that was not nothing.

Afterlives reads not like historical fiction, safely bracketed off

from our present, but like a work set dimly in a future to which we are uneasily connected.

This stylistic approach, together with the specificity of the world being depicted, creates a haunting effect. Afterlives makes one feel—in a manner akin to Octavia Butler’s insight that dystopia does not lurk merely in the future but also in the past—not as though one is reading historical fiction, safely bracketed off from our present, but a work set dimly in a future to which we are uneasily connected. This is evident in the depictions of war that show the schutztruppe reduced to unshod looters, the officers in rags, soldiers and officers hating each other while pursuing a scorched-earth policy against local villagers. It is even more apparent in Gurnah’s portrayal of everyday life, where the fundamentals of existence—food, shelter, health, maternal health, neonatal care—are rendered enormously fraught by the intersection of war and colonialism. For a reader truly hungry about the world, all this comes across as tremendously absorbing, but it could equally be alienating to those who demand their fiction neatly packaged, relatable, familiar, and always conforming to their view of the world.