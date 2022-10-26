Why Elon Musk’s Idea of “Free Speech” Will Help Ruin America

And now, the man most responsible for this carnage is being handed the means to do it all over again on Twitter. Studies have found that Trump was the single largest driver of Covid disinformation; soon he will be back doing the same on every other topic, from election integrity to Ukraine. Musk’s decision will have the opposite of the intended effect: rather than making society better informed, it will make people more ignorant and irrational as they believe whatever confirms their biases.

The argument that the free market of ideas will win out, or that truth will inevitably conquer demonstrably false narratives, is essentially a libertarian fairy tale. It is completely ungrounded in observable reality. A quarter of all Republicans believe the bugnuts-crazy QAnon conspiracy theory that “The government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking operation.” Similarly, 71 percent of Republicans believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by nefarious means, despite the fact that no credible evidence exists for such a claim. The power of confirmation bias is incredibly strong, and most social media companies cash in on it and boost their popularity with algorithms showing consumers increasingly outlandish material that already fits their world views.

The usual result of completely unregulated markets are monopolies. Ideas within social media are no different.

As far as the free market goes, people forget that the usual result of completely unregulated markets are monopolies. Ideas within social media are no different. “Free Speech” competitors to Twitter such as Gab, Parler, Truth Social, and GETTR (which exert little to no moderation) are uniformly conservative monocultures full of the worst kinds of misinformation and hate outside of 4Chan and Kiwifarms. Parler’s former CEO has begged liberals to join the site, and even offered $20,000 to do so, without any success. Musk himself has made it clear that he plans to follow down the path of Parler and Truth Social, posting a meme of himself, Donald Trump (owner of Truth Social), and Ye (formerly Kanye West and now owner of Parler) as the Three Musketeers.