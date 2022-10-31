Haven’t We Moved Past the “Raising Awareness” Stage of the Climate Fight?

If your only demand is “Pay attention to me,” those in power will tolerate you—indeed, the attention economies of Instagram and TikTok will happily profit.

That doesn’t mean avoiding confrontational tactics in favor of issuing think tank white papers. Direct action works. A report last year by activists from Indigenous Environmental Network found that Native people in Canada and the United States, by putting themselves in the way of fossil fuel pipeline projects and braving horrific violence, had delayed or stopped greenhouse gas pollution equivalent to at least a quarter of all yearly emissions in those countries. Oil companies and governments are far more punitive with these protesters than with the art splashers, partly because they aren’t privileged white kids, but that isn’t the only reason. It’s also because “Don’t build this pipeline that will bring you millions in profits” is a real demand, one that the capitalist system does not want to meet. If your only demand is “Pay attention to me,” those in power will tolerate you—indeed, the attention economies of Instagram and TikTok will happily profit—and it’s doubtful that any emissions will in fact disappear from the earth because of your efforts.

While the food-throwing activists get more attention, an army of climate campaigners is making demands on the system. The Sunrise Movement, Communities for Change, and other groups blocked traffic in New York this week to demand that Governor Kathy Hochul follow through on New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, passed three years ago, which committed the state to zero-emission electricity by 2040. Of course, some will quarrel with that tactic too. (How many times have we heard the concern-trolling about how blocking traffic inconveniences people who are just trying to get to work?) But the Sunrise protest had bigger ambitions than “awareness”: the enactment of a broad economic transformation that already had been approved by a democratically elected government.

Their demand was aimed not only at the governor but the donor class. The protesters chose Park Avenue, home to many billionaires, as the street to block. They demonstrated at 5 a.m. outside of the home of Scott Nuttal, a CEO of the investment firm KKR, to protest the company’s continuing investment in fossil fuels. They occupied the headquarters of BlackRock, the largest investor in fossil fuels, for three days, and poured coal down its escalators. The purpose of all these protests was to get the governor to address the climate crisis and to humiliate and publicly shame the ruling class standing in the way of such policy.