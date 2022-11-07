Raphael Warnock Offers a Sunday Prayer for Tuesday Voters

The best outcome for Warnock, and one which seems increasingly unlikely, is an outright victory over Republican Herschel Walker. A more probable scenario would be neither candidate receiving above 50 percent of the vote, leading to a December 6 runoff and another month of political purgatory for Warnock. Or Walker could win outright on Tuesday, and his opponent would once again drop the title “senator” from “Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock.”

That was certainly the implicit hope of the pastor of another congregation a little over 15 miles to the north of Ebenezer. First Baptist Church of Atlanta is a megachurch with conservative politics, its large sanctuary packed with congregants in theater-style chairs ringing around a central stage where Pastor Anthony George delivered his remarks. The logistics would be familiar to anyone who has ever attended a massive evangelical church in the south, with a large choir backed by a full orchestra, SLR cameras stationed around the room for the livestream audience, multiple screens for the benefit of congregants seated farther from the stage, and a stilettoed singer who belted the song “My Jesus” delivering an impassioned performance worthy of the country music circuit. It also has George, the charismatic leader of the church who encouraged parishioners to take notes during his engaging, almost lecture-like sermon.

George did not offer details in his prayer asking for God’s will to prevail on Tuesday, wryly acknowledging that “I’m not going to pray publicly the way I pray privately.” “I’m praying very specifically in my personal prayer time, but in church we’re going to pray a general prayer that God’s will be done. But I can tell you this: I believe his will was done in Athens, Georgia, yesterday,” George said with a laugh, referring to the victory of the University of Georgia football team over the University of Tennessee. Walker, a former UGA football star before playing in the NFL, held a rally near the game on Saturday.