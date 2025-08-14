Trump’s Redistricting War Is Freaking Out His Party
Some House Republicans are wondering if the battle is “really worth it.”
Not all House Republicans are so keen on Donald Trump’s latest play to keep control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.
House GOP leadership have reportedly advised rank-and-file party members to keep their concerns about Trump’s blatant mid-decade gerrymandering scheme in Texas to themselves, Politico reported Tuesday.
House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican leadership won’t put any bill on the floor that would contradict the Trump-driven efforts, despite some urging from party members, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Politico. Johnson has publicly said that redistricting should be left up to the states.
But some Republican lawmakers, particularly those from blue states, have been more open about their distaste for Trump’s gerrymandering scheme.
New York Representative Mike Lawler, a swing-district Republican, said earlier this month that Trump’s redistricting campaign in Texas was “wrong,” and that gerrymandering needed to be banned altogether. Another New York Republican, Nicole Malliotakis, said that she was “not somebody who’s supportive of any type of gerrymandering.”
California Representative Doug LaMalfa warned that redistricting in Texas would “start a grass fire across the country.” Republicans in vulnerable seats should be concerned that redistricting elsewhere could come back to bite them, as voters attempt to even the score.
California-based GOP strategist Rob Stutzman told Politico that among vulnerable Republicans, there was a “growing private sentiment of ‘is this really worth it?’”
Other Republicans appeared reluctant to get on board with redrawing the maps at this particular moment. House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris warned that Republicans should “shy away from mid-cycle redistricting,” and Florida’s newest Representative Randy Fine questioned whether it was even legal to redraw the maps in the Sunshine State (it’s not).