Democrats Will Hope That Their Suddenly Animated Base Will Be Enough to Stave Off a Midterm Bloodbath

“The progressive wing of the Democratic Party in particular—but I think Democratic activists,” said Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of the Bernie Sanders–aligned Our Revolution outside group, “were really disgruntled and dismayed that Democrats held the trifecta—they had the House, they had the Senate, and they had the White House; we had a president that was promising a bold agenda—and they, the president and others, were stymied by [Senator Joe] Manchin and [Senator Kyrsten] Sinema. That was incredibly demoralizing. It’s not just the other side. It’s not just the Republicans aligned against us; it’s the enemy within our own party, and that was incredibly demoralizing for our base.”

But even in red-leaning states like Georgia, the only undeniable indicator for the two most attended races is that turnout will be high. Georgia has competitive Senate and gubernatorial contests. Tuesday will mark the first election since the passage of a restrictive voting law last year, passed in the wake of President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state. Despite the barriers erected by this law, such as limiting the period to request and send absentee ballots, Georgia has seen record early voting turnout. As of Sunday, 2.5 million people had voted early—nearly 500,000 more than voted early in 2018.



Despite predictions of a Republican wave, some Democrats in the state insist that their voters are motivated to turn out. “When you look under the hood of these early vote numbers, there’s a lot of signs of very strong Democratic enthusiasm,” said Lauren Groh-Wargo, the campaign manager for Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, in a press call on Monday, pointing to high turnout among Black voters and in counties that have often supported Democrats. Abrams is engaged in a rematch with GOP Governor Brian Kemp, to whom she narrowly lost in 2018. Meanwhile, Senator Raphael Warnock is locked in a difficult reelection fight, facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.

