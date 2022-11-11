Well, Twitter Looks Doomed!

Given that importance, it’s also been strange that it never really made money. I don’t have any special knowledge of Twitter’s current balance sheet. Since it is no longer a publicly traded company after Musk’s purchase of it, nobody else outside of Twitter does either. But there are some fundamental forces that any website must obey. The biggest one is that they require money. Their owners need to pay for server space to host the website’s data at a bare minimum. If the website’s owner pays workers to help run it, they also need to pay for those workers’ salaries and health insurance. If the website has investors, it must provide some sort of return.

Those sites, such as Twitter, which don’t sell products or otherwise have other revenue streams, have two options. They can charge users for access, either directly with subscriptions or indirectly by taking a cut of any real-world transactions that happen on the website. Or they can monetize the users’ attention by selling digital space and personal data to advertisers. Some internet companies do both.

Twitter is no different. For most of its existence, it relied on ad sales and investor capital to keep the lights on. In its second quarter of 2022, the last one that the company publicly reported before Musk took it private, Twitter brought in just over $1 billion in advertising revenue and about $101 million from its Twitter Blue subscription service. I said “keep the lights on” instead of “make a profit” because Twitter was only occasionally profitable over the last decade or so. That quarter, it also had $1.52 billion in operating costs and expenses, leading to a $344 million operating loss. Twitter wasn’t the only internet company that had a rough time this year, of course, but it also just came off a decade of having very few good quarters.