Cormac McCarthy’s Respite From Loneliness

In a 2009 interview, McCarthy told The Wall Street Journal that he was working on a novel “largely about a young woman,” and that he’d been “planning on writing about a woman for 50 years.” If Stella Maris, the 200-page coda to The Passenger, is the product of all that planning, then it’s a disappointment. Told as a series of conversations between Bobby’s sister, Alicia, and her psychiatrist, Dr. Cohen, the book continues a project McCarthy began in a 2017 essay for the science magazine Nautilus, in which he theorized about the nature of the unconscious. (Portions of the essay are reproduced here nearly verbatim.) As a work of fiction, and particularly as a close study of a female character, it doesn’t succeed. But as a window into a great writer’s intellectual preoccupations, Stella Maris is invaluable.

Set in the last year of her life—eight years before The Passenger begins—the book finds the beautiful, “possibly anorexic” Alicia institutionalized at Stella Maris, a residential facility for psychiatric patients in Wisconsin. She’s a doctoral student in mathematics at the University of Chicago, but she’s recently become disillusioned with her chosen discipline and has paused her thesis work in topology. She’s also grieving what she believes to be the imminent loss of Bobby, who, at this point in their shared history, is on life support in Italy following an accident on the racetrack. Like Bobby, she tries to avoid her grief by engaging in conversation. But unlike Bobby, a consummate listener, Alicia talks—about quarks, about the Manhattan Project, about Berkeley’s A New Theory of Vision, about everything except her brother and her inappropriate romantic love for him, a love that he seems to reciprocate. (This incestuous, though never consummated, romance reworks the central plot of Outer Dark, in which Rinthy Holme, McCarthy’s most compelling female character, bears her brother’s child.) Stella Maris is thus a neat mirror of The Passenger: It fills in gaps in Bobby’s story and shows us the siblings’ shared history from Alicia’s point of view.

In The Passenger, Alicia is a cipher—all the more intriguing for being inaccessible to the reader. In Stella Maris, McCarthy lifts the veil on his mysterious creation. But what’s revealed is a shallow portrait of a troubled young woman, clichéd in some places and unfocused in others. Alicia’s gender doesn’t seem to shape her mind, or her life, in any meaningful way. Aside from a few quips about doctors who might have molested her, and a brief reference to the paucity of women in mathematics, Alicia might as well be anyone with library access and a head for numbers—or, indeed, McCarthy himself. Through Alicia, McCarthy pontificates about some of his favorite intellectual puzzles: Why does the unconscious communicate with us in images and in dreams, rather than in language? Can a person with no head for numbers be considered intelligent? The book nicely complements some of the intriguing remarks McCarthy has made during his rare interviews and gives us further insight into him, if not quite into his female creation.