In Praise of the Messy, Glorious U.S. Men’s National Team

What was so beautiful about Pulisic’s goal is that it possessed the stuff of the team’s past and its present. Few U.S. players have ever had McKennie’s talent. And while the jury is still out on Dest, he is, nevertheless, a very modern, very non-U.S. type of attacking fullback. (On the other wing, there is another like him, Fullham’s Antonee Robinson, who similarly oscillates from promise to peril.) This American team is the second-youngest in the tournament but—by far—the most skilled in Usmnt history. Somehow, it has managed to blend the talent that has brought them to top teams like Chelsea and Juventus—and decent sides such as Lille and Leeds and Fullham—with the type of pluckiness that defined the team for decades. Against England, this American team was the better in a 0-0 draw. It controlled the game by outthinking the more talented English—which didn’t change its tactics from its prior game against Iran—and then outworking them.



I am, I must confess, a dyed-in-the-wool Usmnt hater. Despite a lifetime of rooting for abject (or near abject) teams—the New York Knicks, the Oakland A’s, the Buffalo Bills—there was always something cringey about rooting for the Usmnt. Even at their most goonish, the players always seemed somewhat hapless; in a global showcase, even when they succeeded there was something pathetic about them. The defining American goal for me isn’t the Usmnt’s most famous—Landon Donovan’s stoppage time winner against Algeria in 2010 (What does it say when your team’s most famous modern goal is against Algeria?)—but Clint Dempsey’s tying one against England in the same tournament. In that game, with time ticking down and England up 1-0, America’s greatest player took a speculative shot with his weak foot from 25 yards out. It was hit awkwardly and bounced goofily—and then bobbled its way, Buckner-like, through England goalie Rob Green’s arms. It was a stupid goal. And in its own way, a very American one.



But, sometime during the first half of the Usmnt’s game against Wales, I realized this was an American team I could love. Its players are a patchwork quilt of old and new. Defensively, the team plays with the determination and energy—and, at times, abjectness—of the U.S. teams of old. It features several players about whom one of soccer’s great, fatalistic clichés—“He has a mistake in him”—applies. Its midfield—a trio of destroyer Tyler Adams, the do-it-all McKennie, and the zippy Yunus Musah, who has the making of an extraordinary attacking player—is unlike any Americans who have played before. And its attacking frontline, led by Pulisic, is all zip and energy; when Leeds’s Brendan Aaronson comes on, they’re downright combustible. All this has happened without one of the team’s best players, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, whose absence from the starting lineup has been something of a mystery.