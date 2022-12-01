The jelly-spattered hand of a toddler

flicks the switch up and down,

turning on and cutting off the lights,

covering the faceplate in a seemingly

innocuous filth. That it “cuts” the lights off

at all is telling of the narrator: geographical

origin, class, dermal complexion—perhaps,

but you might as well be the light switch,

exploited by an unruly agent for laughs,

or is it for optimization, the toddler

improving its dexterity at your expense?

Either way, you work for free,

you human future. A top salary,

a platinum parachute, donations

to progressive causes, you certainly

are a conventional success. You

might even be an innovator

but who do your servers serve?