Are Paralegals the Key to Affordable Legal Advice?

Then Alleman’s boss told her about a pilot program in Utah where paralegals could, on a limited basis, offer services directly to clients. In June 2019, she began a two-month training program to become a licensed paralegal practitioner, or LPP, a new designation that lets experienced paralegals consult with clients, investigate cases, file documents, and attend mediations—nearly everything short of representing someone in court. That September, she became one of the first four paralegals in Utah to receive an LPP license.

Almost every state in the United States makes it illegal for a nonlawyer to offer direct legal advice, a regulation dubbed the unauthorized practice of law, or UPL. But as the number of people who can’t afford to hire attorneys in civil cases reaches a crisis point, advocates are pushing for a major reform to UPL laws—one that would make room for new classes of legal professionals, such as paralegal practitioners like Alleman, who can offer lower-cost help to people struggling to navigate the legal system.

Utah and Arizona are currently the only states in the country that are licensing, on a widespread basis, new paralegals to practice law, but a number of states, including Minnesota, New Mexico, Colorado, and Oregon, are in various stages of implementing similar programs. Minnesota, for instance, is currently running a limited pilot program set to end in 2023. While these programs go by different names and include different requirements, they have a few things in common: They generally restrict eligibility only to the most experienced paralegals, and focus on family law, landlord-tenant disputes, and debt-collection cases. This could also empower people who graduated from law school but never passed the bar exam—roughly 10 percent of all law school graduates.