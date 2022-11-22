Are Paralegals the Key to Affordable Legal Advice?

In 2020, her first full year as a paralegal practitioner, Alleman took on 20 of her own clients, charging $75 per hour. Many worked two or three jobs, often delivering food or cleaning offices. She helped in little ways. For child-support cases, few of her clients realized that their income should not be counted beyond one full-time job. When she attended mediations alongside them, she interceded to ensure they weren’t taken advantage of.

Paralegal practitioner programs are still too small to have a real impact on broadening access to legal advice. Since Alleman’s initial class of four paralegals in 2019, only 22 more have joined their ranks in Utah. While some of these paralegals offer legal services independently, many still represent clients under the umbrella of a larger law firm, where they spend their time balancing their own clients against existing paralegal work. Ton­ya Wright, a Utah paralegal who received her LPP license in 2020, told me her clients occupy about 10 percent of her workload. The rest of her time goes toward helping her boss at the law firm where she works.

But many paralegals are seeing the need for their lower-cost services firsthand. Wright said that she gets at least one call a day from people who are overwhelmed by the documents they need to fill out in order to get a divorce or fight an eviction. “I had one [client] who literally had stayed married for an excess of 13 years to somebody she has not seen or spoken to in over a decade,” Wright said, “because she just didn’t know how to do it and couldn’t afford it.”