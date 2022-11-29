How Whiskey and Chew Toys Dragged the Supreme Court Into a First Amendment Fracas

Like high school or a doctor’s office, this case revolves around tests. Jack Daniel’s claimed that the Ninth Circuit inappropriately went beyond the Lanham Act’s likelihood-of-confusion test, which it says sufficiently balances the First Amendment concerns, to reverse the lower court’s ruling. VIP Products, by comparison, told the justices that every federal appellate court that had considered the issue also applied what’s known as the “Rogers test” for cases involving artistic or “expressive” works. Using that test, the Ninth Circuit ruled that Jack Daniel’s must instead show that the dog toys’ satirical use of its trademark is intentionally misleading or artistically unnecessary to qualify as infringement—a far higher hurdle for the distillery to clear.

To that end, VIP Products described the Ninth Circuit’s ruling as fairly obvious. “It is ironic that America’s leading distiller of whiskey both lacks a sense of humor and does not recognize when it—and everyone else—has had enough,” the company wrote in its own brief urging the justices not to take up the case. It claimed Jack Daniel’s had “waged war” against it “for having the temerity to produce a pun-filled parody of [Jack Daniel’s] iconic bottle.” For consumers, VIP argued that the risk of brand confusion was minimal at best. “VIP has never sold whiskey or other comestibles, nor has it used ‘Jack Daniel’s’ in any way (humorously or not),” it noted. “It merely mimicked enough of the iconic bottle that people would get the joke.”

Jack Daniel’s, on the other hand, derided the Ninth Circuit’s ruling as a “get-out-of-the-Lanham-Act-free card” for would-be infringers. “To be sure, everyone likes a good joke,” the distillery claimed. “But VIP’s profit-motivated ‘joke’ confuses consumers by taking advantage of Jack Daniel’s hard-earned goodwill. The likelihood-of-confusion test already reconciles the competing First Amendment interests of mark holders and infringers; the Ninth Circuit’s test unjustifiably protects even intentionally misleading trademark use and elevates the infringer’s supposed free-speech interest above the mark holder’s.”