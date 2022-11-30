Here’s Michiganders’ Pitch on Why They Should Be First in 2024

Throughout this process, one knock on Michigan has been that it’s actually too big and expensive for a longshot candidate to break through. But these days, presidential candidates can break through if they don’t start out with a massive war chest or high name recognition (although those can help). It’s more a matter of going viral online and getting the attention of early primary activists. Bernie Sanders proved that in 2016, and other candidates followed in 2020—Sanders again, Elizabeth Warren, and others.

Mark Schauer, a former Michigan congressman and the Democratic nominee for governor in 2014, pushed back on the idea that Michigan is too big geographically or media market-wise for anyone but a top tier presidential candidate to compete. “From the extreme western parts of the [Upper Peninsula] to Detroit or Southeast Michigan that’s a long way. But look, the voters are fairly concentrated, and the state gives the candidate an opportunity to talk to voters of all types,” Schauer said. “Michigan is not California or Texas. It’s a big state, but I think having campaigned statewide in Michigan I think it’s a perfect fit.”

Schauer’s argument gets at a key dynamic of the changing campaign landscape. The biggest states are still cost-prohibitive to upstart or longshot candidates. But Michigan doesn’t have multiple expensive media markets. It has one, Detroit, and even it ranks just 15th among U.S. media markets. It’s a big state but one with a healthy grassroots network of Democrats—as well as a heavy union presence—that any candidate, under the right conditions, could win over early on in the primary season.