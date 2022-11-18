We’re Done Celebrating. Now Here Are Six Things to Do to Save Democracy.

A tsunami of disinformation corrodes our daily lives and our democratic institutions. Social media platforms, seeking ever greater profitability, benefit from amplifying disinformation and hate. Recently, more than 60 public interest groups warned tech executives that platforms are still failing to take down false information and threats of violence, as well as continuing to support the spread of election denialism. And new research has found that women of color running for office are four times more likely to be targeted online with violent abuse and twice as likely to be targeted with disinformation as white male candidates.

As with traditional town squares, the digital equivalent also can and must be regulated to protect people and the public discourse. We can protect free speech and protect our democracy at the same time with thoughtful, carefully crafted regulation. While there is bipartisan support for holding Big Tech accountable, the Biden administration and we as consumers must drive that progress.