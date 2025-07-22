Trump Border Czar Whines That People Keep Saying Mean Things About ICE
Tom Homan thinks everyone should just be a little nicer to the ICE agents snatching people off the streets.
Tom Homan’s responsibilities as border czar seemingly now include policing the bounds of acceptable dissent. On Tuesday, Homan fancifully blamed politicians’ criticisms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for an uptick in violence toward the agency’s personnel.
On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the border czar supported the practice of ICE agents concealing their identities with masks. “The masks, I think, are important. How do we get rid of the masks? Stop the hateful rhetoric,” he said, before alleging an eightfold increase in assaults on ICE personnel over last year.
Who, by Homan’s lights, is responsible for the rhetoric (and, in turn, the violence)? “I specifically mean members of Congress,” he said. “If members of Congress can compare ICE to the Nazis, that gives some of those people on the far left, the out of control people—it emboldens them to take action.”
Homan’s tone policing is consistent with other spurious attempts by the Trump administration to blame Democratic lawmakers for the reported (and exaggerated) increases in assaults against ICE agents.
Earlier this month, for instance, the White House issued a statement attributing a “surge” in assaults against ICE agents to “dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric from Democrat politicians.” The examples it provided, however, were all legitimate criticisms of ICE’s enforcement under Trump (likening the agents to “secret police” or “Gestapo,” for example, due to instances of masked, plainclothes officers plucking people off the street, at times for their political opinions) or of ICE in general (such as calls to abolish the agency).
In pointing the finger at Democratic rhetoric, the Trump administration conveniently ignores that the alleged increase in assaults comes as the agency, under Trump’s directives, has greatly increased the frequency of its operations—and become markedly more adversarial, embracing policing tactics that, according to law enforcement experts, put its agents in harm’s way.
But Homan would have you believe that the Trump administration couldn’t possibly be to blame. It must, instead, be the fault of Democratic lawmakers who have critical things to say about the increasingly unpopular force unleashed on American communities.