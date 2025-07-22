Skip Navigation
Trump Border Czar Whines That People Keep Saying Mean Things About ICE

Tom Homan thinks everyone should just be a little nicer to the ICE agents snatching people off the streets.

Trump border czar Tom Homan frowns
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tom Homan’s responsibilities as border czar seemingly now include policing the bounds of acceptable dissent. On Tuesday, Homan fancifully blamed politicians’ criticisms of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for an uptick in violence toward the agency’s personnel.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the border czar supported the practice of ICE agents concealing their identities with masks. “The masks, I think, are important. How do we get rid of the masks? Stop the hateful rhetoric,” he said, before alleging an eightfold increase in assaults on ICE personnel over last year.

Who, by Homan’s lights, is responsible for the rhetoric (and, in turn, the violence)? “I specifically mean members of Congress,” he said. “If members of Congress can compare ICE to the Nazis, that gives some of those people on the far left, the out of control people—it emboldens them to take action.”

Homan’s tone policing is consistent with other spurious attempts by the Trump administration to blame Democratic lawmakers for the reported (and exaggerated) increases in assaults against ICE agents.

Earlier this month, for instance, the White House issued a statement attributing a “surge” in assaults against ICE agents to “dangerous, inflammatory rhetoric from Democrat politicians.” The examples it provided, however, were all legitimate criticisms of ICE’s enforcement under Trump (likening the agents to “secret police” or “Gestapo,” for example, due to instances of masked, plainclothes officers plucking people off the street, at times for their political opinions) or of ICE in general (such as calls to abolish the agency).

In pointing the finger at Democratic rhetoric, the Trump administration conveniently ignores that the alleged increase in assaults comes as the agency, under Trump’s directives, has greatly increased the frequency of its operations—and become markedly more adversarial, embracing policing tactics that, according to law enforcement experts, put its agents in harm’s way.

But Homan would have you believe that the Trump administration couldn’t possibly be to blame. It must, instead, be the fault of Democratic lawmakers who have critical things to say about the increasingly unpopular force unleashed on American communities.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Team Crashes Out Over His Remark on Minimum Sexual “Age Limit”

Donald Trump’s spokesperson struggled to defend the president’s disgusting resurfaced comments.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters outside the White House
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president’s team is trying to stomp out coverage of his prior comments about young girls amid fallout regarding his alleged ties to pedophilic sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, torched The Daily Beast for dredging up remarks that Donald Trump made during an interview with Howard Stern in 2006, when he told the radio show host that the best part about being Donald Trump was that he could get “all the girls” he wanted—if he wasn’t married to his wife.

“Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds?” Stern asked.

“Oh, absolutely. I have no trouble,” a 60-year-old Trump replied.

“Would you do it?” pressed Stern, to which Trump said he had “no problem.”

But then Trump got into a questionable back-and-forth with the show’s co-host, Robin Quivers, who asked the real estate mogul: “Do you have an age limit?”

“No, no, I have no age—,” Trump started, before backtracking. “I mean, I have an age—I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds.”

Trump was referring to former Representative Mark Foley, who had resigned that year for sending sexually explicit messages to underage boys. One of Foley’s victims was 16 years old at the time. Trump’s aversion to the ousted lawmaker was apparently temporary, however: The Florida Republican was spotted sitting in a reserved section, directly behind Trump, at a 2016 campaign rally.

When asked about Trump’s old remarks, Cheung lashed out. “The disgusting insinuation by The Daily Beast is beyond the pale and does a great disservice to survivors. The Daily Beast is devoid of morals or compassion, all because they want to play political games,” Cheung said.

Trump has a well-documented history with Epstein. Prior to his death, the New York financier described himself as one of Trump’s “closest friends.” The socialites were named and photographed together several times; the first time that Trump slept with his now-wife Melania was reportedly aboard Epstein’s plane, nicknamed the “Lolita Express”; and Trump allegedly penned a salacious letter to Epstein for the pedophile’s 50th birthday, as reported by The Wall Street Journal last week. Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Rupert Murdoch–owned paper over the alleged letter Friday.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Congress Makes First Move to Get Epstein Answers—via Ghislaine Maxwell

A House committee has just approved a Republican bill to subpoena Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell wears a plaid blazer and walks outside a curtained window.
Mathieu Polak/Sygma/Getty Images
Ghislaine Maxwell in 2000

The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday approved a motion to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, which would force her to testify before Congress.

Maxwell was Epstein’s girlfriend and main accomplice and is currently incarcerated for helping him traffic and rape hundreds of women and girls. Maxwell’s subpoena would be a dramatic move, as she is widely believed to have particularly sensitive information on other prominent figures who were engaging in these horrendous acts alongside Epstein.

The motion was introduced by Tim Burchett, a Republican, further confirming the legitimacy of the internal rift that the Trump administration caused when it closed the Epstein case earlier this month. Trump has been on an intense defend and distract campaign since he first received backlash from his base, continuously acting as if his base is irrational for demanding the answers he’d been promising them for years.

On Monday, Trump attacked another Republican, Thomas Massie, after he filed a discharge petition for the files in full. Now Epstein’s closest confidant may be testifying in front of the entire country. The president’s questionable relationship to Maxwell and Epstein has been well reported. Time will only tell what the tone of his reaction will be.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MLK Jr.’s Daughter Brutally Taunts Trump Over Epstein Files

Bernice King isn’t falling for Donald Trump’s efforts to distract from the Epstein files.

Bernice King gestures while speaking at a podium
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration is now hoping to distract Americans from Jeffrey Epstein by declassifying documents related to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and no one is impressed—including King’s own children.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard announced Monday that the government would release 230,000 files on the federal investigation into King’s assasination.

But Bernice King, who was only 5 when her father was killed, wasn’t falling for the government’s blatant misdirect. “Now, do the Epstein files,” she wrote on X Monday night.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

In a statement following the files’ release, Bernice and her brother Martin Luther King III urged that the “files must be viewed within their full historical context” and echoed the family’s long-held contention that the man who’d been convicted of King’s assassination, James Earl Ray, was not solely responsible for the death of the civil rights leader.

“As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief—a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met—an absence our family has endured for over 57 years,” they wrote. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.”

This is the third week of fallout from the Trump administration’s disastrous rollout of the Epstein files—or lack thereof. The Justice Department announced earlier this month that the sex offender kept no incriminating “client list,” even though Trump’s attorney general claimed one had been sitting on her desk, sparking widespread backlash among Trump’s conspiracy-addled following.

The Trump administration has already tried several other subjects for its disastrous bait and switch, including threatening to prosecute and imprison several of the president’s political enemies, such as former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Senator Adam Schiff.

Robert McCoy/
/

DOJ Tries to Use Ghislaine Maxwell to Put Out MAGA Fire on Epstein

The Justice Department is trying another tactic to quell MAGA rage over the Epstein files.

Jeffrey Epstein puts an arm around the shoulders of Ghislaine Maxwell and his mouth near her forehead.
Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005

As Donald Trump seeks to allay public outcry over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, a top Justice Department official vowed Tuesday to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted Epstein accomplice currently serving out a 20-year sentence for her role in the late financier’s sex-trafficking operation.

In a statement on X, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced: “I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department. I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days.”

The deputy attorney general promised to hear out information she may have “about anyone who has committed crimes against victims.” In a follow-up post, Blanche added, “For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know?”

In response, FBI Director Kash Patel approvingly wrote, “Get it.”

David Oscar Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, confirmed on X “that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Blanche’s announcement stood by the Justice Department’s findings in its July 6 memo, which stirred an uproar on both sides of the political aisle—but most notably among Trump’s base—by deflating Epstein-related conspiracy theories previously elevated by the president (despite his own storied history with Epstein).

Trump has not taken kindly to the clamor, lashing out against, and even disowning, supporters of his who remain interested in the case, which he now considers a hoax spun by his Democratic adversaries.

But, in recent days, the gravity of the scandal has seemingly become clear to the president. Over the weekend, he requested the release of grand jury testimony related to the case of United States v. Epstein. Critics, however, interpreted this request as a mere sop to his angry supporters; after all, if it’s granted—after a lengthy legal process—it would still fall far short of many’s hopes for the publication of all Epstein-related DOJ files.

It remains to be seen whether Blanche’s planned meeting with Maxwell will be viewed similarly—as a half-measure to quell MAGA infighting while snubbing calls to release the “Epstein files” in full—or if it will help restore Trump supporters’ trust in an administration that has, for over two weeks now, left them feeling jilted.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Flips Out at Republican Lawmaker Exposing the Party on Epstein

“Is he going to stand with the pedophiles and underage sex traffickers?” asked Representative Tim Burchett. “Or is he gonna pick the American people and justice for the victims?”

Representative Thomas Massie walks in the Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump is excoriating another one of his own party members for asking him for basic transparency on the Jeffrey Epstein case.  

Representative Thomas Massie, who filed a bipartisan discharge petition with Ro Khanna calling for the Justice Department to release the files in full, had blunt words for Speaker Mike Johnson’s lack of initiative on the issue.

“I think this is the referendum on [Johnson’s] leadership,” Massie said on Monday, according to Punchbowl News. “Who’s he gonna pick? Is he going to stand with the pedophiles and underage sex traffickers? Or is he gonna pick the American people and justice for the victims? This is the ultimate decision the speaker needs to make. And it’s irrespective of what the president wants.”

Trump, who had a personal relationship with Epstein, lashed out at Massie. 

“Thomas Massie, the worst Republican Congressman, and an almost guaranteed NO VOTE each and every time, is an Embarrassment to Kentucky. He’s lazy, slow moving, and totally disingenuous—A real loser! Never has anything positive to add,” Trump wrote Monday evening on Truth Social, attaching a link to an attack ad about Massie. “Looking for someone good to run against this guy, someone I can Endorse and vigorously campaign for!”

It’s painfully obvious at this point that the president is on the extreme defensive on Epstein, urging his own base to simply forget about a Holy Grail–level issue he dangled in front of them for years. Trump has been speaking condescendingly about this to his own supporters for some time now, saying that anyone who is still interested in the case of a wealthy pedophile socialite who killed himself in prison is a bad person. And now he’s talking about funding campaigns against a member of his own party for disagreeing with him. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Pulls Plug on Congress Early to Avoid Voting on Epstein

House Republican leadership is rushing to provide Donald Trump cover in the Epstein files debacle.

House Speaker Mike Johnson talks with reporters
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republicans are taking an early summer break as infighting intensifies over the Epstein scandal.

Caucus leadership is sending everyone home early, Politico reported Tuesday, canceling all votes from Thursday. The schedule change comes after the Rules Committee recessed Monday night when Democrats threatened to force a vote on the Epstein files.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters earlier Tuesday it was “unlikely” that the committee would reconvene, a decision that will stall any progress conservatives were hoping to make this week on several key agenda items, including an immigration bill.

South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman told ABC News Monday that several Republicans on the committee, including himself, did not want to vote on the Democrat-led effort to uncover more details pertaining to the Epstein case, deriding the vote as “grandstanding.”

It’s the second week in a row that the House has become completely paralyzed by debate over the potential release of records regarding the notorious child sex trafficker.

The botched rollout of the Epstein files has continued to plague the Trump administration since the Justice Department contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi on the existence of Epstein’s so-called “client list.” A YouGov/Economist poll conducted last week found that the majority of Americans—67 percent, including 59 percent of self-identified Trump voters—believed that the administration is “covering up evidence relating to the Epstein case.”

But if Republicans want transparency, they have a funny way of showing it. Last week, conservative lawmakers unquestioningly fell in line to support Donald Trump’s narrative that there’s nothing to see here, blocking a Democratic-led effort to release the Epstein files. The final vote was 211 to 210—just one dissenting Republican would have tipped the scales.

Republicans are scheduled to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning for their weekly conference meeting. Evacuating the lower chamber over a tough vote on the Epstein files also likely won’t play well with Trump, who is hosting a megabill celebration for Republican lawmakers at the White House Tuesday evening.

House Speaker Mike Johnson initially refuted the possibility of an early exit, telling Politico that “we’re not sending anybody home.”

But Johnson was proven wrong before Noon. House GOP leadership announced that “votes are no longer expected in the House on Thursday,” with last votes taking place on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET, ending the schedule a day early.

This story has been updated.

Read more about Republicans covering for Trump:
211 House Republicans Vote to Block Release of Epstein Files
Edith Olmsted/
/

“F***ing Wrong”: Jon Stewart Torches CBS for Bowing to Trump

Stewart and Stephen Colbert separately went on expletive-laden rants against CBS.

People protest in support of Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/Getty Images

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart cursed out Donald Trump and CBS News Monday night following last week’s announcement that the Late Show With Stephen Colbert had been canceled. 

During his show, Colbert took a moment to respond to Trump celebrating the news that the Late Show was ending. “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social last week. 

“How dare you, sir,” Colbert said. “Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go fuck yourself.”

During Colbert’s show Monday, several other late-night hosts appeared in the audience to lend their support. While Weird Al Yankovic and Lin Manuel Miranda sang Viva la Vida by Coldplay, the camera scanned the audience, landing on Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, then Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, before jumping to Jon Stewart and John Oliver. 

Finally, the camera rested on an animated Trump spooning the Paramount logo, a reference to the viral kiss cam video from a recent Coldplay concert that led to the resignation of a data company CEO. As the spotlight shone on them, the animated Trump ducked down and crawled away. 

There had been some speculation that Colbert’s ousting was the result of  his accusing Paramount of paying a “big fat bribe” to Trump in the form of a $16 million settlement over the editing of Kamala Harris’s interview on CBS News’s 60 Minutes last fall. Colbert claimed that CBS had acknowledged the lawsuit was “completely without merit” but agreed to pay a large sum to ease its sale to Skydance Media—a deal that needs approval from the president.

Prior to Colbert’s show, Stewart slammed CBS for its cowardice in the face of the Trump administration during Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Comedy Central is also owned by Paramount. 

“The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their number one rated network late-night franchise that’s been on the air for over three decades is part of what’s making everyone wonder, ‘What’s this? Purely financial? Or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8 billion merger?’” Stewart said. 

Stewart argued that the Late Show wasn’t ending for financial reasons, or even because Trump had directly threatened it. “I think the answer is in the fear and pre-compliance that is gripping all of America’s institutions at this very moment,” he said. 

Stewart argued that it was the very shows CBS sought to censor that had provided the value of Paramount’s $8 billion deal. “Shows that say something, shows that take a stand, shows that are unafraid—this is not a ‘We speak truth to power.’ We don’t,” Stewart said. “We speak opinions to television cameras. But we try. We fucking try, every night.”

“And if you believe, as corporations or as networks, you can make yourself so innocuous, that you can serve a gruel so flavorless that you will never again be on the boy king’s radar, (a) why will anyone watch you? And you are fucking wrong,” he said. 

Stewart also pointed out that straying away from criticizing Trump would do little to protect the channel from catching the president’s ire—considering Trump had just recently filed a lawsuit against his old ally Rupert Murdoch, who’d helped to transform Fox News into a Trump propaganda machine. 

Stewart concluded by urging institutions to “sack the fuck up” or “go fuck yourself.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

As MAGA Demands Epstein Files, Trump Releases MLK Jr. Files Instead

Donald Trump has released more than 240,000 files on Martin Luther King Jr. as he increases his attempts to distract from the files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Black and white photo of Martin Luther King Jr. looking off to the side as several mics sit in front of him.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

After nearly three weeks of uproar over his administration’s closing of the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Trump has instead opted to release FBI records on African American civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The public will gain access to more than 240,000 pages of records that were under a court-ordered seal in the National Archives since 1977.

Dr. King’s immediate family, including his children Bernie and Martin III, have been in open opposition to the Trump administration’s decision for some time now.

“We recognize that the release of documents concerning the assassination of our father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has long been a subject of interest, captivating public curiosity for decades. As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief—a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met—an absence our family has endured for over 57 years,” they said in a statement posted on X. “We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.”

It’s unclear what these records will show us, other than more personal and private information about Dr. King’s life—which would be further confirmation of the U.S. government’s incessant, malicious, and unconstitutional surveillance of Dr. King via J. Edgar Hoover’s COINTELPRO operation.

“During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The intent of the government’s COINTELPRO campaign was not only to monitor, but to discredit, dismantle and destroy Dr. King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement,” the King siblings wrote in the same statement. “These actions were not only invasions of privacy, but intentional assaults on the truth—undermining the dignity and freedoms of private citizens who fought for justice, designed to neutralize those who dared to challenge the status quo.”

Much of the “conspiracy” surrounding King’s assassination has already been parsed through, as the siblings noted.

“In 1999, our family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in Shelby County, Tennessee. The jury unanimously concluded that our father was the victim of a conspiracy involving Loyd Jowers and unnamed co-conspirators, including government agencies as a part of a wider scheme. The verdict also affirmed that someone other than James Earl Ray was the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame. Our family views that verdict as an affirmation of our long-held beliefs. As we review these newly released files, we will assess whether they offer additional insights beyond the findings our family has already accepted.”

More than anything, Trump is using Dr. King’s name recognition and the lasting trauma surrounding his legacy as a mere distraction from his own mess, as his base continues to come to terms with the major, yearslong promise he broke by abandoning the Epstein files.

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Finds Another Way to Take Revenge on Murdoch for Epstein Letter

It’s not just a lawsuit. Donald Trump is attacking The Wall Street Journal on a new front after the paper reported on a birthday letter he sent Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters (not pictured) outside.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In retaliation for reporting on Donald Trump’s relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, the White House is ousting The Wall Street Journal from the press pool for the president’s upcoming trip to Scotland.

Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in a statement Monday that no publication is “guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces,” according to Politico. “Due to the Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board. Every news organization in the entire world wishes to cover President Trump, and the White House has taken significant steps to include as many voices as possible.”

Leavitt is, of course, referring to the Journal’s recent bombshell report that, in 2003, Trump sent a lewd 50th birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump denies the veracity of the letter and is meritlessly suing the paper over its report—further stoking the ongoing firestorm over the administration’s perceived lack of transparency surrounding the case of the late financier and sex criminal.

Politico reports that the White House declined to comment on whether the Journal’s removal from the press pool would be permanent. If so, it wouldn’t be the first time Trump punished a publication by restricting its ability to cover his administration. After all, his ban on the Associated Press for failing to change its style guide to ratify his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” remains in effect.

Be it in retaliating against publications deemed insufficiently friendly, seizing control of the press pool from the White House Correspondents’ Association, or altering the makeup of the press room such that administration officials receive more questions from unctuous right-wing media groups, Trump’s White House appears as hell-bent as ever on defanging the press of its ability to function as a watchdog of the government.

