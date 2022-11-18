Kevin McCarthy’s Snub of Pelosi Says It All

I admit I don’t know. But in the space of about three minutes, I did learn the following. Paul Ryan, the most recent Republican speaker, gave what was billed as his farewell address not from the well of the House but at the Library of Congress. Pelosi did not attend, it’s true, and said she was busy. Okay, she probably should have gone. But as it wasn’t actually in the House chamber, it was arguably a little different—the choice of venue made it somewhat more of a political event than an official, ceremonial event. Only the House chamber is the House chamber, with all its history and importance.

John Boehner, the last GOP speaker before Ryan, did give a farewell address in the House chamber. I don’t know if it was “during votes.” If it was, bully for him. But here’s the video. Come on; click on it. You need to watch it for only 22 seconds to see that the chamber is near full, with dozens of Democrats in attendance (in contrast, the Republican side of the chamber was largely empty when Pelosi spoke). And then you need only watch it for another seven seconds to see, not only in attendance but giving her Republican counterpart a standing ovation: Nancy Pelosi.

McCarthy is just a churlish, childish bottom feeder who will lead the GOP to more extremism and thuggish theater. And they’re trying to tell us that Trumpism was rebuffed last Tuesday? Donald Trump may have lost a few key races, but Trumpism is alive and well.