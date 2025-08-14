Eric Adams’s Social Media Presence Hits Another Weird Low
New Yorkers hate Eric Adams, who is set to lose reelection in November. Is that why his social media presence has gone off the rails?
Mayor Eric Adams’s campaign has chosen to lean fully into his reputation for unseriousness and folly.
On Thursday, the mayor’s social media team posted a video of Adams appearing at various events across the city with the audio from the children’s movie The Boss Baby, following a popular TikTok and Instagram Reels trend.
“Every night, at dinner, I’ll be there. Every birthday party, I’ll be there. Every Christmas, I’ll be there,” the audio plays as clips of Adams at festivals and press conferences roll.
“I’m an on-the-ground mayor,” the post’s caption reads. “I’ll be there every step of the way as we make this a safer and more affordable city for all.”
Absurd posts like these—and that Trump pardon—are the only things keeping Adams from fading into relative obscurity. From multiple smoothie-making videos to poorly edited montages, to corny pop music–based skits, the Adams campaign is posting its way through it.