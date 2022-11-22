FIFA’s Cynicism Knows No Bounds

Yellow cards do matter in the World Cup. In 2018, Japan progressed to the knockout stage over Senegal because it had accumulated fewer yellow cards during the group stage. FIFA was, in effect, hijacking the protest: You can make a statement about gay rights in Qatar and around the world, but you risk moving forward. It’s disappointing, but not particularly surprising, that all seven countries backed down.



It’s a pity. It would have made a tremendous impact if any of these countries had moved forward with their protest. Gay people in repressive countries like Qatar undergo tremendous risks just to be who they are; wearing the armband and taking a yellow card—or three, given that is the number of matches played in the group stage—would have been a profound gesture. But it’s not particularly surprising that the teams backed down given the potential cost: not making it to the knockout rounds of the World Cup. Besides, it’s hardly fair to burden the players with making up for FIFA’s cowardice.



But bogus attention to Western hypocrisy is exactly what FIFA was going for when it upped the stakes by blocking this relatively tame form of protest. It wanted to draw attention away from the fact that, even as it and many of soccer’s other leagues and governing federations have drawn attention toward discrimination against women and LGBTQ people, it has continued to award its most prestigious tournaments to profoundly regressive countries like Russia and Qatar. In a World Cup that has been defined by token gestures, this was the weakest of them all. But perhaps some small measure of solace can be taken by the fact that these corrupt robber barons of international sport no longer feel as bulletproof and immune to the opprobrium of the public as they once were. Some blood has been drawn at last.

