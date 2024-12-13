Saudi Arabia’s World Cup Win is Shameful

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has a new set of foreign policy problems. Although Saudi Arabia has not formally joined the Abraham Accords—the 2020 agreement that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states—relations between Israel and the Kingdom had grown considerably warmer throughout the 2010s. That increased closeness was an internal problem for bin Salman even before Hamas’s October 7 attacks, as many of the country’s powerful clerics were opposed to any cooperation with Israel. But the widespread and growing outrage in the country as Israel has killed tens of thousands of civilians across the Arab world as part of its reprisal campaign is immense. At the same time, as Israel attacks Iranian proxies across the Arab world and conducts airstrikes against Iran, there is considerable risk of a wider regional war that could see Saudi Arabia fighting one of its sworn enemies (Iran) at the side of another (Israel). Regardless, what had once seemed like a seismic, generational realignment has quickly transformed into an albatross around bin Salman’s neck. His recent foreign policy gambits have become an albatross around his neck as he risks conflict with both the country’s powerful religious clerics and its people, both of whom are supportive of Palestinian rights and contemptuous of Israel.

By awarding Saudi Arabia the World Cup, the global soccer community has given bin Salman a gift of incalculable value at a moment when reality might have brought him back down to earth. The 2034 World Cup will be his stage: It will exist to promote Saudi Arabia as a hub of development and innovation. Yes, there will be stories about its human rights abuses—and the likely catastrophic death toll that resulted from building its infrastructure. By awarding Saudi Arabia the World Cup, FIFA has likely committed what The Guardian’s Barney Ronay—one of a handful of journalists who has covered the selection process with the scorn and moral outrage it deserves—recently described as an act of “corporate manslaughter.” There will be stories about that, too—about the perhaps hundreds, maybe thousands, of migrant laborers who died working in abysmal conditions so the show could go on. By then, of course, it will be too late.

The cold lesson of the Qatar World Cup is that none of that really matters. There will be negative stores and criticism but so what? The fans will be there, as will the players and the cameras. Hosting a World Cup provides soft power benefits that are vast and intangible. Bin Salman knows this. FIFA knows this. The 2034 World Cup will undoubtedly be a travesty. For Saudi Arabia and, in particular, bin Salman it will undoubtedly be a wild success.