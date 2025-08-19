Trump’s AG Pam Bondi Is Feuding with Ethics Officials
She’s reportedly had trouble due to her openness to accepting lavish gifts.
President Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has clashed with ethics officials over her openness to accepting gifts and favors—something her boss also struggles with mightily.
The New Yorker has reported that Bondi argued with ethics folks over keeping a FIFA soccer ball, sitting in President Trump’s box at the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium, and holding on to a box of cigars that MMA fighter and convicted rapist Conor McGregor had initially given to Trump. Bondi ended up sitting in the box seats.
“Every new Administration needs time to adjust to ethics rules that might seem trivial,” one source told The New Yorker. “What wasn’t normal was the amount of pushback that we got.”
DOJ protocol only allows employees to accept “gifts of $20 or less per occasion, not to exceed $50 in a year from one source.”
The woman in charge of the DOJ has already eclipsed that with just one gift, as those FIFA Club World Cup box seats with Trump ran anywhere between from $5,300 to $73,000.
This kind of blatant corruption is par for the course from the administration. Bondi has yet to comment on The New Yorker’s reporting.