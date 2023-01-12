George Kennan’s False Moves

In the latter phase of Kennan’s career, many of his views of the Soviet Union were unreliably mystical. Some of his foreign policy realism simply reflected views that countries that were not major powers were civilizationally inferior and not very important. His environmentalism was sometimes just rural nostalgia; he blamed the Industrial Revolution for the “bewilderments and failures of the modern age” long before climate change threatened to make that, too, seem prescient. He could be, in short, a bit of a crank. And in his personal life, he could be bigoted, inconsiderate, and self-pitying.

None of this is to say that Kennan had no admirable qualities. The Soviet Union did fall of its internal contradictions, and Kennan saw the situation clearly enough that he could predict that decades in advance. Nor is it to say that the Cold War had to turn out in exactly the way that it did. It could have been worse, or better, or better and worse in different ways or in different places. Individual choices did matter. The United States did not have to go to war in Vietnam or in Iraq, and it counts for something that Kennan, in both cases, said so. But this deep biography of Kennan succeeds, in the end, in making the “Great Man” seem more ordinary, and the incompatible interests that produced the Cold War seem more important, not less. In that, there would not be much more to learn from another book raking through Kennan’s life. We know enough.

In a time of renewed worry about Russia’s behavior, and about the possibility of a new Cold War, it is natural to wonder whether Kennan has been proved right yet again. Perhaps. Certainly post–Cold War planning for Russia, like post-invasion planning in Iraq, involved too much belief in market forces to solve all problems, and too little consideration of the experience of people going through a painful transition. It probably would have been a good idea to end or modify NATO in the early 1990s, and to have rethought the architecture of European security. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also a reminder of one of the reasons that states sought to join NATO, and its continued existence is no excuse for Russian aggression. It is undoubtedly the case that, like FDR or Truman, U.S. diplomats are again weighing the risks of a policy that accepts U.S. and Chinese spheres of influence, and how they compare to the risks of a decades-long environment of elevated, Cold War–like tensions in every corner of the globe. If they turn to Kennan’s biographers for wisdom, I hope they will not get carried away with the biographical illusion that what matters most to historical outcomes are the decisions made by brilliant or powerful individuals.