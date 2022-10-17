The Neocons Are Losing. Why Aren’t We Happy?

The better term for the wing McConnell derides was fashioned by the political scientist Walter Russell Mead in an essay published in 1999 in The National Interest and expanded into Special Providence, his 2001 book on U.S. foreign affairs traditions. “The Jacksonian school represents a deeply embedded, widely spread populist and popular culture of honor, independence, courage, and military pride,” Mead writes. Jacksonianism reflected the angry, anti-establishment, nationalistic culture underpinning President Andrew Jackson’s electoral success. In a 2017 essay, Mead added, “If the cosmopolitans see Jacksonians as backward and chauvinistic, Jacksonians return the favor by seeing the cosmopolitan elite as near treasonous—people who think it is morally questionable to put their own country, and its citizens, first.” Jacksonianism is as much a gut instinct as it is a coherent set of ideas, a hyper-patriotic expression of anger and resentment at those designated as globalists or internationalists. Political parties are heterogeneous, and not all of the new right-wing perspectives can be classified in this way. Some oppose all interventions in other countries, while still others counsel restraint but favor selective interventionism. But Jacksonianism is the dominant strain at work, especially among the grassroots.

In some senses, the new foreign policy right revives instincts that have been present in the conservative movement since at least the 1930s but were eclipsed for many decades. Donald Trump’s slogan “America First” was previously best-known as the catchphrase of those hoping to keep the United States out of World War II before the bombing of Pearl Harbor rendered their views obsolete. In his 2020 book, Isolationism: A History of America’s Efforts to Shield Itself From the World, the political scientist Charles Kupchan suggests that these sentiments can be traced to the earliest years of the United States. George Washington and other Founders encouraged the embryonic country to remain apart from European entanglements and concentrate on expanding territorially. His view held sway until the threats posed by Nazi Germany, Imperial Japan, and the Soviet Union—and popular opinion—overpowered traditional isolationist impulses in the GOP. Led by Ohio Senator Robert Taft, the noninterventionist wing still maintained significant influence in the party until the internationalist Republican Dwight Eisenhower proved wildly popular. As the Cold War progressed, a hawkish internationalism solidified as the default GOP position. When the Soviet Union collapsed, the most assertive and confrontational impulses among conservatives were unleashed, expressed in the infamous Defense Planning Guidance drafted by Pentagon planners in 1992, which called for permanent global predominance and unilateral military action against any would-be challengers. The terrorist attacks in 2001 offered Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld a golden opportunity to implement this strategy, as President George W. Bush committed the United States to the use of preventative military force against hostile states and state-building in dysfunctional countries.

But with Al Qaeda decimated and the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya conspicuously gone awry, attitudes in the conservative movement began to evolve again. Not toward isolationism exactly, but toward Jacksonianism. As Mead wrote in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election campaign, “More nationalist, less globally minded voices began to be heard, and a public increasingly disenchanted with what it saw as the costly failures of the global order-building project began to challenge what the foreign policy establishment was preaching.” It took time for these perspectives to gain currency, and they needed a champion. They eventually found one in Donald Trump, whose belligerence and contempt for the foreign policy elite and foreign countries personified Jacksonianism (except perhaps for the wing’s notions of honor). Unlike many other Republican presidential candidates in 2016, Trump candidly declared the Iraq War a failure, expressed contempt for venerable allies, and openly declared hostility to Muslims and foreigners inside and outside the United States. “[M]any Americans found considerable merit in Trump’s resurrection of an earlier version of grand strategy that represents a definitive break with the statecraft that the United States has pursued since World War II,” Kupchan writes. Daniel McCarthy, the editor of Modern Age, a conservative journal, said that “regardless of what happens with Trump in the future, I think, conservative thinkers and thought leaders in particular are much more skeptical of interventionism than they had been a decade or more ago.”