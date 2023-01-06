Jean Rhys’s Voyage in the Dark

Soon, Antoinette and the island itself begin to merge in Rochester’s mind. In the worst way, they come to resemble each other. The place seems “not only wild, but menacing,” like her. And excessive, fantastically excessive: “Everything is too much, I felt…. Too much blue, too much purple, too much green. The flowers too red, the mountains too high, the hills too near. And the woman is a stranger. Her pleading expression annoys me.” And then he feels trapped: “I have not bought her, she has bought me.” He is thinking exactly as one imagines all the men in the earlier Rhys novels might have been thinking.

And she? Antoinette? She, too, is beside herself. Desperate to reawaken Rochester’s desire, she goes to her former nurse Christophine, to ask for an obeah potion that will restore his love. But the old nanny, refusing at first, says, “When man don’t love you, more you try, more he hate you, man like that.” We see how instrumental is Antoinette’s stake in the relationship; how profoundly she feels (without knowing it) that his passion is necessary to the achievement of her own sense of self; at the same time we also see—nay, feel—all this erotic primitivism bound up with the overwhelming fecundity of the island itself. Everywhere there is radiance and rot; everything overheated and overgrown, heavy with a malignant self-concern. The roads themselves are only clearings forever threatening to be sucked back into the encroaching forests. The loss of control over nature is complete. This is what Rhys had been trying to say for 40 years.

Rhys herself could not enjoy the late-in-life celebrity that Wide Sargasso Sea brought her; in no way could it wipe out the unutterable dreariness of the years behind this moment. Yet, to her everlasting credit, she never wavered in her love of literature, the only thing that lifted her from the permanent chaos in her head. It was this devotion that made her take years to deliver a book: She owed it to literature to work until she felt she’d got it right. A year or two from death, Rhys cried out at her friend, the novelist David Plante, “Oh David, I’m unhappy … all my life I’ve been so unhappy. It’s unfair … I’m dying, my body’s dying, and inside I think: it’s unfair. I’ve never lived, I’ve never lived.” But then she wiped her eyes, had another drink, and said to Plante, “Listen to me, I want to tell you something very important. All of writing is a huge lake. There are great rivers that feed the lake, like Tolstoy and Dostoevsky. And there are trickles, like Jean Rhys. All that matters is feeding the lake.… It is very important. Nothing else is important.”